Klaas van der Eerden returns to theater after ten years | Book & Culture

#Klaas #van #der #Eerden #returns #theater #ten #years #Book #Culture

By our entertainment editors

Dec 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM Update: an hour ago

Comedian and presenter Klaas van der Eerden returns to the theater after almost ten years. The 48-year-old artist will start his new program next spring Stay afloat trying out.

Van der Eerden won the Amsterdam Kleinkunst Festival in 1999 and performed in the theater with the cabaret group Op Sterk Water for many years. In 2014 he switched to radio and television and said goodbye to the stage.

In the coming months, Van der Eerden will be performing in a number of small theaters. On the websites of those theaters you can read that it is a personal comedy show. “With stories about his time in the media, but especially about his current life as the only man in a female family.”

Van der Eerden started his career with the improvisation company Op Sterk Water, of which Arjen Lubach was also a member for a long time. After winning the Amsterdam Kleinkunst Festival, he made seven full-length programs. He then decided to focus on his radio and television career.

Van der Eerden became known as a presenter of programs such as The core in Children for children and participant in programs such as The Bathers, Expedition Robinson in Oh, what a year!. He has also been heard as a DJ on Radio 538 since 2018.

Image: NL Image

Media and Culture