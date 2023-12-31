Klaus Iohannis: Entry into the Schengen Area with air and maritime borders is for the benefit of Romanians

#Klaus #Iohannis #Entry #Schengen #Area #air #maritime #borders #benefit #Romanians

Klaus Iohannis (pictured) says he will support the institutional efforts necessary to complete this process. Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu

The President of Romania made the first statements after the confirmation of the agreement for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the air and maritime Schengen area. Klaus Iohannis says that it is for the benefit of Romanians and congratulates the institutions involved in the negotiations, according to presidency.ro.

“The decision to enter the Schengen Area with air and sea borders starting in March 2024 is an important first step that we have taken today,” says Iohannis. “This positive stage result is due to the active involvement of all institutions with attributions in the matter, especially the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

Klaus Iohannis emphasizes the need to continue diplomatic efforts.

“Continuing, Romania’s priority objective remains to fully apply the Schengen acquis, by going through the last stage, namely the elimination of controls at the internal land borders, as provided by the EU Council Decision adopted today,” says the president.

“In order to complete this process, it is necessary to continue the intense institutional and diplomatic efforts, which I will continue to support”, says Iohannis in the statements posted on the website of the Presidential Administration.

Romania’s entry into the air and maritime Schengen Area is an important and beneficial step for Romanians, the president also mentions.

“The step taken today is one for the benefit of Romanian citizens, which strengthens Romania’s position among the member states, once it has acquired the status of a Schengen country. Romania was and remains a security provider, including in terms of the protection of the EU’s external borders,” says Klaus Iohannis.

