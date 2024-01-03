Klaus Iohannis strikes at the beginning of the year: CCR was notified regarding the GEO regulating traffic on public roads – News by sources

#Klaus #Iohannis #strikes #beginning #year #CCR #notified #GEO #regulating #traffic #public #roads #News #sources

The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, notified the CCR regarding the GEO that regulates traffic on public roads.

To the Lord MARIAN ENACHE

THE PRESIDENT OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT

Pursuant to the provisions of art. 146 lit. a) from the Constitution and art. 15 of Law no. 47/1992 on the organization and operation of the Constitutional Court, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions, I formulate the following

NOTICE OF UNCONSTITUTIONALITY

on

Laws for the completion of art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads

On December 27, 2023, the Parliament sent the President of Romania, with a view to promulgation, the Law for the completion of art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads (PL-x no. 552/2019).

The law complements GEO no. 195/2002 in the sense of extending the validity of driving licenses issued for category B and for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1. Certain conditions are also established for holders of category B licenses who wish to drive motorcycles of the type mentioned above.

Following the re-examination procedure as a result of the request for re-examination submitted by the President of Romania, pursuant to art. 77 para. (2), the Parliament adopted the law with amendments that exceed the limits of the request for re-examination formulated by the President of Romania, which is why we consider that the Law for the completion of art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads was adopted in violation of art. 77 para. (2) by reference to art. 1 paragraph (4) and (5) of the Constitution, and in relation to the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, regarding the setting of the limits of the referral to the Parliament for the re-examination of the law through the request made by the President of Romania, was also adopted in violation of art. 147 para. (4) of the Constitution.

On June 24, 2023, the Parliament sent to the President of Romania, with a view to promulgation, the Law for completing the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads (PL-x no. 552/2019).

On July 7, 2023, pursuant to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution, the President of Romania requested the re-examination of the law by the Parliament, for the following reasons: 1. the wrong placement of the legislative intervention in para. (1) of art. 241 which regulates the procedure for issuing driving licenses. This was supposed to aim at completing para. (2) of art. 241, which refers to the right to drive vehicles on public roads, and not para. (1) of art. 241; 2. the lack of clarity of the law from the perspective of how the proof of the completion of the 10 hours of practical training will be made, if this proof must be physically held and presented in the event of a control by each driver of vehicles, together with the driver’s license; 3. the lack of clarity of the legislator’s intention to grant the right to the holders of driving licenses issued for category B to drive only motorcycles with automatic transmission of category A1.

On December 27, 2023, following the re-examination, the Parliament sent for promulgation the Law for completing art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads. According to the criticized law, in article 241 paragraph (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002, after letter g) a new letter is inserted, lit. g1), with the following content “g¹) driving licenses issued for category B are also valid for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cmc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1, provided that license holders are at least 24 years old, have at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B and provide proof, through a certificate, that they have completed a course of practical training of at least 10 hours in this regard in an authorized vehicle driver training unit. The certificate obtained is entered in the National Register of Learners managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is transmitted electronically to the General Directorate of Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate mentions in the National Register of records of driving licenses and registered vehicles ;”.

Therefore, in the re-examination procedure, Parliament made the following changes: 1. added art. 241 and introduced at para. (2) of it a new letter, lit. g1); 2. detailed how the proof of completion of the 10 hours of practical training will be provided, namely through a certificate that is registered in the National Register of Trainees managed by the Romanian Road Authority, and the information about its possession is transmitted electronically to the General Directorate Driving Licenses and Registrations in order to enter the appropriate entries in the National Registry of driving licenses and registered vehicles.

Also, the Parliament intervened on the condition of having a license for the vehicle category B for at least 3 years so that this type of license can also be used for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a power/weight ratio of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1 and reduced this period to 2 years.

Thus, although Parliament had to limit its intervention to the framework drawn by the President’s request for reconsideration, it reconfigured the conditions under which the holder of a license for vehicle category B could also use the license for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, exceeding these limits and adopted the criticized law in violation of art. 77 para. (2), by reference to art. 1 paragraph (4) and (5) and art. 147 para. (4) of the Constitution.

In the re-examination procedure, the Senate, as the first chamber consulted, brought a series of amendments, including the replacement of the phrase “Permit holders must have (…), the permit for category B obtained for at least 3 years (… )” with the phrase “license holders must have (…) at least 3 years of driving experience for vehicle category B”.

Also, the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making Chamber, maintained the phrase “an experience of at least (…)”, but reduced the mentioned duration by one year, respectively to at least 2 years.

According to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution, before promulgation, the President of Romania can ask the Parliament, once only, to reexamine the law.

In the analysis of this constitutional mechanism, through a rich jurisprudence, the Constitutional Court ruled that the re-examination of the law by the Parliament must be limited to the objections mentioned in the request of the President of Romania, and in the situation where some texts are rewritten or the law is supplemented with new regulations, the necessary correlations with the texts that were the subject of the Romanian President’s request are to be ensured. The request made by the President of Romania pursuant to art. 77 para. (2) of the Constitution has the effect of resuming the legislative process, a framework in which Parliament can amend or supplement the law in the sense requested by the President, can maintain the law in the form originally adopted or, on the contrary, taking into account the President’s point of view, can reject (Decision no. 355/2007, Decision no. 991/2008, Decision no. 682/2008, Decision no. 1,596/2011, Decision no. 1,597/2011, Decision no. 924/2011 or Decision no. 1,598/2011 ).

At the same time, by Decision no. 63/2018 the Constitutional Court ruled that: “The limits of the referral to the Parliament for the re-examination of the law are defined by the re-examination request. Considering the purpose of the request for re-examination, namely the improvement of the normative act, it cannot be admitted that the re-examination has as a consequence the adoption of a law with contradictions or inconsistencies between the texts, so that, by virtue of the rules of legislative technique, the need for the coherence of the regulation requires the completion of some texts from the law that were not expressly the object of the request for re-examination. This practice is for the benefit of the regulation and does not affect the limits of the re-examination, the admission of some objections from the request for re-examination may lead to changes regarding all or only some of the provisions of the law in question, which requires the correlation of all its provisions, even through the elimination or abrogation of some texts. Thus, the Court found that, in the application of the constitutional norm contained in art. 77, the Parliament must reexamine all the legal texts referred to in the request of the President of Romania, as well as those related to them, ensuring the logical sequence of ideas and the coherence of the regulation. In this context, even some provisions of the law that were not expressly included in the review request, but which are inextricably linked to them, must be amended. Within this procedure, in the situation where some texts are rewritten or the law is supplemented with new regulations, the necessary correlations between the texts that were the subject of the Romanian President’s request and the other provisions of the law must be ensured. For the same reasons, if the request for re-examination concerns only specific aspects or specific provisions of the law, and, in the economy of the normative act, these prove to be essential, as they constitute the foundation of the regulation, their absence affecting the very philosophy of the normative act, it is evident that their removal, elimination will prejudice the entire act and will lead to the rejection of the law as a whole”.

As noted in the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, “The relationship between the President of Romania and the Parliament is characterized by a permanent constitutional dialogue, and within it each of the two authorities must collaborate loyally, respecting their constitutional role. Thus, the constituent granted the right to the President to request the re-examination of the law in order to correct the material errors committed in the legislative act or to rethink a certain legislative solution both for reasons of constitutionality and expediency. By means of this constitutional mechanism, an inter-institutional dialogue is opened which must be governed by the constitutional norms regarding the loyal collaboration between them (…) The constitutional dialogue has the effect of reopening the legislative procedure between these institutions, but only within the limits of the request for re-examination” ( Decision No. 18/2023, par. 55).

Related to the present case, the modification of the condition regarding the possession of the license for vehicle category B for at least 3 years – necessary for the validity of this license and for motorcycles with automatic transmission with a maximum cylinder capacity of 125 cc, with a maximum power of 11 kW and with a ratio power/weight of no more than 0.1 kW/kg, category A1-, by establishing the condition of at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B is a completely new solution that goes beyond the limits of the re-examination. Similar to those retained by the Constitutional Court in Decision no. 18/2023, an intervention on the normative content of the mentioned text is equivalent to ignoring the limits of the request of the President of Romania, by modifying this condition.

The new wording reflects a different legislative conception, which exceeds the ideological scope of the debate that the request for re-examination should have triggered and which should have remained circumscribed to the clarification of the aspects mentioned in its content (the way in which the proof of the completion of the 10 hours of practical training), in no way determine the change of the condition regarding the duration of holding driving licenses for vehicle category B.

In conclusion, the legislative solution resulting from the re-examination has the value of a new provision adopted by the Parliament, which denotes a new political will, expressing a different vision than the one contained in the initially adopted law.

This change affects an aspect that was not covered by the request for re-examination, nor can it be qualified as a change of concept, a consequence of re-analyzing the law in the light of the observations made in the request for re-examination. The introduction of the condition that “license holders have at least 2 years driving experience for vehicle category B” is equivalent to the creation, de novo, of a legal provision, in a way that circumvents the constitutional framework, constituting a return of the Parliament on its own decisions, without a request in this regard, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, being excluded from the democratic mechanisms established at the constitutional level that ensure, in the spirit of art. 1 paragraph (4) of the Constitution, the separation of powers in the state, but also balance and mutual control, so that the President will be deprived of his constitutional right enshrined in art. 77 para. (2) of the Basic Law to request a possible re-examination of that legal provision that did not appear in the law that was initially sent to him for promulgation, in accordance with those stipulated by Decision no. 18/2023.

From another perspective, the law subject to constitutionality control violates the provisions of art. 1 paragraph (5) of the Constitution in light of the requirements of clarity and predictability as regulated in Law no. 24/2000 on legislative technical norms for the elaboration of normative acts.

Thus, by replacing the phrase “Permit holders must have (…), category B permit obtained for at least 3 years (…)” with the phrase “permit holders must have (…) an experience of at least 2 years of driving for vehicle category B” violates the provisions of art. 8 para. (4) from Law no. 24/2000 regarding the rules of legislative technique for the elaboration of normative acts, which provide that “the form and aesthetics of the expression must not prejudice the legal style, the precision and clarity of the provisions”, and of art. 36 para. (1) of the same normative act according to which, “normative acts must be written in a specific normative legal language and style, concise, sober, clear and precise, which excludes any equivocation, with strict observance of grammar and spelling rules”.

We believe that by referring to at least 2 years of driving experience for vehicle category B, the norm becomes unclear and ambiguous, generating confusion in application. In this sense, the use of a general term such as that relating to “experience” violates the law’s quality standards.

The regulation of traffic on public roads has a double constitutional relevance. On the one hand, the content of the right to free movement is configured, according to art. 25 of the Constitution, a first-generation right, qualified as inviolability from the perspective of its legal content, which involves both positive and negative obligations on the part of the state. On the other hand, the limits set to the right to drive a motor vehicle on public roads take into account the legitimate purpose of protecting the rights and freedoms of other citizens, such as the right to life, physical integrity or the right to property.

The change made by the legislator in the review procedure is also relevant from the perspective of the state mechanisms for configuring the content and protecting the rights mentioned above. Thus, according to art. 335 of the Criminal Code, the crime of “Driving a vehicle without a driving license” is criminalized. According to the normative content of this crime: “(1) Driving on public roads a motor vehicle, a tram or an agricultural or forestry tractor by a person who does not possess a driving license is punishable by imprisonment from one to 5 years. (2) Driving on public roads a vehicle for which the law stipulates the mandatory holding of a driving license by a person whose driving license is inappropriate for the category to which the respective vehicle belongs or whose license has been withdrawn or canceled or whose exercise of the right who has been suspended from driving or who does not have the right to drive motor vehicles, trams or agricultural or forestry tractors in Romania shall be punished with imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or with a fine; (…)”.

Therefore, driving a motor vehicle with a driver’s license that does not correspond to the category to which the respective vehicle belongs represents a reduced version of the offense provided for by art. 335 of the Criminal Code, but the act was considered serious enough by the legislator to be criminalized. For these reasons, the use of a general term such as “experience” without specifying any other additional elements has implications including on the mechanisms and the state’s ability to protect the rights and freedoms of other citizens in the field of road traffic.

In practice, proof of experience will be difficult to prove. It is unclear whether the intention of the legislator was to assimilate the period of holding the license for a certain period of time with the experience required by law or if it is necessary that the proof of this experience be achieved in another way, a situation in which the norm is laconic, not specifying any criterion for proving experience.

The Constitutional Court ruled in its jurisprudence that, in principle, any normative act must meet certain qualitative conditions, among which is predictability, which implies that it must be precise and clear enough to be applied; thus, the formulation of the normative act with sufficient precision allows the interested persons – who can call, if necessary, on the advice of a specialist – to foresee to a reasonable extent, in the circumstances of the case, the consequences that may result from a determined act. Of course, it may be difficult to draft laws with total precision and a certain flexibility may even prove to be desirable, flexibility which must not, however, affect the predictability of the law (Decision no. 447/2013).

At the same time, in its jurisprudence, the Court appreciated that in the elaboration of normative acts, the legislative body must ensure that the use of terms is carried out in a rigorous way, in a legal language and style, which is par excellence a specialized and institutionalized language. In the doctrine it was shown that the precision and clarity of the language used in the legal field is obtained from the analysis and the most appropriate use of terms and expressions, taking into account their current meaning, as well as the observance of grammatical and spelling requirements, ensuring the terminological unit of the legal style. Thus, the Court held that, although the legislator in the legislative procedure can operate with terms of common law, they must be used appropriately for the respective field, only in this way it is possible to reach the observance of a terminological unit of the legal style (Decision no. 405 /2016).

Therefore, by using an ambiguous phrase, the security of legal relations is also violated by referring to art. 1 paragraph (5) of the Constitution. In considering these constitutional provisions, the constitutional court held that one of the components of the principle of security of legal relations is represented by the quality of the law, in the sense that the law must be precise and clear enough to be applied (Decision no. 447/2013) .

Likewise, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that the law must be accessible to the litigant and predictable in terms of its effects. In order for the law to satisfy the requirement of foreseeability, it must specify with sufficient clarity the extent and the ways of exercising the discretion of the authorities in the respective field, taking into account the legitimate aim pursued, in order to provide the person with adequate protection against arbitrariness. In addition, only a norm enunciated with sufficient precision, to allow the citizen to adapt his conduct according to it, can be considered “law”; resorting, if necessary, to specialist advice in the matter, he must be able to foresee, to a reasonable extent, in relation to the circumstances of the case, the consequences that could result from a certain act (Judgment of 4 May 2000, pronounced in Rotaru case against Romania, par. 52 and 55; Judgment of April 5, 2016, pronounced in the Guță Tudor Teodorescu case against Romania, par. 42).

The replacement of the requirement of holding a license for category B for at least 3 years with that of driving experience of at least 2 years for category B vehicles goes beyond the framework of the debate triggered by the request for re-examination and expresses a new political will regarding which the President of Romania no longer can oppose the right of suspensive veto, by formulating a request for re-examination.

By referring to all these considerations, the interventions carried out by the Parliament were made by exceeding the limits of the re-examination formulated by the President of Romania and by not respecting the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, contrary to the provisions of art. 1 paragraph (4) and (5), art. 77 para. (2) and art. 147 para. (4) of the Constitution.

In consideration of the arguments presented, I ask you to admit the notification of unconstitutionality and to find that the Law for the completion of art. 241 para. (2) of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 regarding traffic on public roads is unconstitutional.