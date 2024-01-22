Klaus Iohannis, the fearless

#Klaus #Iohannis #fearless

The wave of criticism directed at President Iohannis, especially in the last month, did not seem to affect him. He mobilized only after the legal pedal was pressed, being reported missing at a police station. Police procedures cannot be skipped, so it appeared alive, in the public space.

You will see that Iohannis has a creed and explanations for the fact that he is attacked, especially by his former supporters from the two electoral campaigns and mandates. He was not afraid in the past. It doesn’t look like he would now either.

First, pthe resident Klaus Iohannis signed, on Friday, the decrees for the dismissal of two magistrates and for the accreditation of an ambassador. He appointed Daniela-Brînduşa Băzăvan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Kingdom of Thailand, and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the People’s Democratic Republic of Laos, with residence in Bangkok. The Presidential Administration immediately issued a statement, so that it can be seen that the president is working, doing his job according to the Constitution.

Klaus Iohannis, first public appearance

Today was a rich day. President Klaus Iohannis made his first public appearance this year on Monday morning, January 22, 2024. The Prime Minister of Vietnam was welcomed at the Cotroceni Palace.

Also today, the president signed the decree by which Cristi Danileţ was released from the position of judge at the Cluj Court, due to retirement. Judge Danileț has retired at 48, after 25 years in the judiciary. The former member of the CSM was one of the great supporters of the current president. Of Monica Macova and the magistrates with USR-PLUS sympathies. He will collect a special pension just because he is disappointed with the “new justice”.

Klaus Iohannis, book launch Step by step, in November 2014. Photo Facebook Mihaela Nazarie Photography.jpg

We go back to the past to find explanations for the passive attitude of President Iohannis towards all the criticisms, some particularly virulent. Especially of former supporters. There is a passage in his book “Step by Step” which at the time of its publication was very popular with his followers.

Klaus Iohannis: “I’m not afraid of anything”

The text in the book fits perfectly now too. It looks like it was written today. Except for the poll percentage.

“I’m not afraid of anything! I haven’t done anything that could compromise me. It’s not even two years since I came from Sibiu and I already have a 30% confidence rating in all surveys. It is clear that these percentages no longer go to those who are now trying to sabotage my project.

Everyone is upset that I entered the competition. Each of them has a relationship with a television, a radio, a newspaper. And they try to induce the idea that I wouldn’t be the right candidate. From my point of view there is no problem because people see me and realize what I really want.

I have known for a long time the methods of denigration practiced during election periods. It is nothing new. Each time there were also candidates who thought it was more profitable to attack the person instead of coming up with their own political project. Every time, unfortunately, there were also people who fabricated various shows and stories about me.

“The world sees me, knows me”

I did not consider anyone an opponent or competitor, and I always found that citizens are much more intelligent and much better oriented than the candidates without a project suspect. The world sees me, knows me.

It didn’t bother me that I was attacked with different made-up stories on different televisions, just as I don’t think it helped that someone praised me too much on other televisions. On the other hand, in Romania, the attack – the main strategy of my political opponents – went so far as to bring religion as a theme in the electoral campaign. (…)

“I didn’t find that people were reluctant about me talking a little”

For months I’ve been going all over the country and I meet many, many Romanians every day. And they all want the same thing: a decent three, a safe and relatively well-paid job, schools for their children. They want to stop sending their children outside to work. They want to have an honorable leadership. They are simple things, we all want simple things, but many politicians, instead of coming up with solutions, present us with all kinds of soap bubbles and a lot of talk. Which, unfortunately, does not materialize in projects.

I have never felt that people are reluctant towards me because I am ethnically German or because I speak less or less. I have never had such a negative experience”.