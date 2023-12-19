KLEM film is expanded to the fourth season of series | Movies & Series

The fourth season of the series EMPHASIS can be seen from Friday 12 January. This is not a completely new production, but an expanded version of the film that was in theaters at the beginning of this year.

The miniseries will consist of three parts, reports BNNVARA. These can be seen for three weeks from January 12 at 9:30 PM on BNNVARA on NPO1.

In the series, former criminal Marius (Jacob Derwig) and Kitty (Georgina Verbaan) live with their daughter in Italy, where they own a vineyard.

Old friend Hugo (Barry Atsma) thinks that Marius has improved his life and decides to visit the orchard with his daughter Suus (Yenthe Bos). But the criminal threat appears not to have completely disappeared.

Barry Atsma and Jacob Derwig were both nominated for a Golden Calf for their roles in EMPHASISDerwig won the prize in 2016. The series was sold and was shown in Germany under the name DANGEROUS PROXIMITY.

