Klopp will fulfill Eriksson’s last wish at Liverpool

20 the one, 2024, 12:15 pm ET

A few days ago, former coach Eriksson confirmed that the illness he suffers from has given him a life expectancy of one year at most.

Jürgen Klopptechnician Liverpool, will fulfill the last will of Sven Goran Eriksson, who announced last week that he suffers from pancreatic cancer, and will let him feel like coach of the ‘Reds’ for a day.

Eriksson He confirmed that the illness he suffers from has given him a life expectancy of one year at most and that one of his pending issues in football was never being able to train the team. Liverpool.

“It was very shocking news,” he said. Klopp. “It was the first time I heard his admiration and love for Liverpool and that he had been a fan all his life. All I can do is say that he is absolutely welcome to come one day and be in my place in my office and do my job. if he wants. No problem,” said the German coach.

“Being on the bench can be a little more difficult, but having him here and teaching him everything that this club has developed over the years, I think that’s something we can do,” he added.

In recent days, fans of the Liverpool They collected signatures so that Eriksson be the team’s coach in a match between legends that will be played in March. Klopp confirmed that he can’t do anything about it because he is not in charge.

In Eriksson’s long career, the Swede directed Gothenburg, Benfica, Rome, Lazio, Sampdoria, Manchester City and to the English team, among others. He won a UEFA Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, a A leaguethree Italian cups and three Portuguese leagues, in addition to directing a Champions League final and taking England to the quarterfinals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 Euro Cup.