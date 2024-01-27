Klub Za starou Praha: We probably haven’t yet understood what we have inherited for the city

#Klub #starou #Praha #havent #understood #inherited #city

We remind you of the establishment of the Club Za starou Praha, which is a unique institution in the country in the field of discussions about monuments and architecture. But I’ll start with a current case – the reconstruction of Prague’s Main Railway Station. The club issued a dissenting opinion on the results of the competition. But I am interested in one topic in particular: Is it okay that such a thing goes without a public discussion? That some jury will tell people what kind of station they will have? After all, the station is used every day by passengers, not by judges…

At the beginning, some plan was presented, but it was not supposed to deal with the reconstruction or even the replacement of the check-in hall, it mainly concerned the improvement of the park and the station’s surroundings. Then all of a sudden there was talk of a “New Hlavák”, with the idea that it would be a radical intervention in the building. Not only was there no public discussion, there was also no discussion among experts about how valuable the hall from the 1970s is and whether it should even be replaced by something. So the result is not completely legitimate in my opinion.

I don’t know how this could happen, but your question is totally valid anyway. If the result of the competition – in this case the so-called competitive dialogue – is something different than what was in the assignment, then this can lead to the discrediting of competitions as such. It is incomprehensible. And dangerous, because underlying it all is a deliberate disregard for the undeniable quality of the 1970s check-in hall.

There is also a lot of discussion on this topic. For many people, the architecture of the 60s and 70s is simply the architecture of the previous regime, “communist buildings”, so what kind of quality…

The hall of Prague’s Hlavní nádraží is functional, yes, the roof needs to be repaired. But it belongs to the best that was created in our country. Its creators were still full of visions of the open world of the 60s. After all, in 1971 two of the co-authors of the Hlavní nádraží hall, Jan Bočan and Jan Šrámek, won an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects for the Czechoslovak Embassy in London.

There’s an awful lot in that building. It is a synergy of the large open spaces of modernism, elements of technicism that we know from, for example, the Center Pompidou in Paris, and postmodernism, which is represented, for example, by those glass towers like trees. And the dialogue with Fant’s building. It was supposed to be demolished in the 1960s. But the design from the 1970s managed to establish contact with this Art Nouveau building. And he could do it with the surroundings of the station as well. The design that won the current competition cannot do that. The open space of the hall disturbs and covers Fanta’s building with a visual barrier.

So I’ll try the question again: How could this happen?

I don’t understand at all how something like this could happen. How can someone wipe out such an architectural heritage with one swipe. It is a real pity. It seems to me that the “collective spirit” of that jury succumbed to the fashionable breeze of open spaces, which can be placed basically anywhere. But this place, Prague’s Hlavní nádraží, is not “anywhere”.

However, it is important to remember that the winning design is still only a design. And I can’t imagine that it could be implemented. Copyright heirs will be against it. The principle of the conservation area where the building is located is against it. The process of granting a zoning decision has not yet started. So maybe it’s all just an unnecessarily heated discussion that distracts us from more important topics. From the fact that Prague is still filled with low-quality office buildings. And that many Prague politicians are unable or unwilling to create a vision of a public space that is friendly to the city’s residents.

This is a big topic: Public space. Vienna is often cited as an example. Why is it not possible in Prague?

Off the record, I can tell you about my experience, which I gained as a representative of the city district and through my acquaintances who were Prague councilors. But I’m not an investigative reporter. So I will answer you with a sentence that unfortunately applies to many areas of public life in the Czech Republic: There is a lack of consensus that would go beyond the election period and go across political parties.

Creation of the Za staru Praha Club

The Za starou Praha club was founded on January 28, 1900. It was a time of heated discussions about the plans for Prague sanitation.

There was general agreement that the former Jewish ghetto on Josefov should be radically transformed. But some politicians, developers and architects began to think of a plan to extend the rehabilitation to the entire Old Town.

So the discussion was no longer about the future of Josefov, but about the character of the city and the meaning of its modernization.

The club often disagrees with large development projects in the center, most recently with the new building near Masaryk station by the Zaha Hadid studio. What forms of protest do you think are effective, acceptable, meaningful?

The club already has a long history and, especially at the beginning, it also tried large coercive actions. Its founders wrote pamphlets and had them signed by well-known cultural and political figures. When it was founded, there was even the idea of ​​entering city politics. Relatively soon, however, the Club found a position that is its own even today: It is a professional association that formulates professional arguments and tries to formulate them so clearly and comprehensibly that they occupy an important place in public discussion. Our goal is not to upset the opponent, to make the public cramp, to defy something. Our goal is to name things in a way that can be built on in future substantive discussions…

Losing a case today does not have to mean a tragedy. An unnecessarily demolished monument can become a symbol, an unsuccessful new building, on the contrary, a memento. Thanks to this, they are topics that can be explained to the public and that can help avoid similar mistakes in the future, in a few years, maybe in a few decades. A memento that simply cannot be missed.

What you are talking about is related to another big topic that has been accompanying the Club especially in recent decades. In the eyes of many people, you are a group of conservatives who fight against modern architecture. You are the troublemakers who point out the “prospects” and “gaps” and “synergies” that no bold new build has a chance to pass through…

We always try to explain and justify any disagreement with some intention. We never say “this doesn’t belong here because Prague is a monument”. It is not a dispute between monuments and modernity, but the difference between good and bad architecture. We also show this in the Club Award for a new building in a historic environment, where every year, for twenty years, we have been awarding new buildings that have found the key to how to fit new architecture into an old environment.

Yes, it is difficult in Prague. Prague is a specific city. In terms of the composition of the whole, it is different from, say, Berlin or London. It is comparable to Rome, for example. It’s an amphitheater. Here, the architecture maintains a dialogue with the terrain, the terrain is both dramatic and subtle. Prague has its own scale. If you violate it and build something that exceeds it in height or mass, the whole starts to be out of harmony. That balance is very delicate. With one building, you can disrupt the harmony of the whole. This is what makes Prague unique – and our responsibility is all the greater.

The club does not protest against modern architecture, we want to protect the composition of Prague. She is unique.

It often seems to me that we still haven’t understood what we have inherited as a city.

Club Za starou Praha: Some great causes

In the first years of its existence, the Club dealt mainly with modernization projects connected with sanitation plans in the Old Town. Some of those projects look unbelievable, for example the plan to introduce an electric railway across the Charles Bridge with an overhead power line, in the end an original lower power line was found. (A horse-drawn tram has been running across Charles Bridge since the 1880s.)

Another bizarre, ultimately unrealized project planned the construction of a cog railway along Nerudova Street. The modernizers did not succeed in connecting the Old and New Towns through a breakthrough in one of the Old Town streets.

From the 1990s to the present, the Club has been dealing with cases that are basically similar to the original ones: it is a clash with politicians, officials and developers who promote and approve low-quality new buildings at the expense of quality older architecture and, above all, at the expense of the overall appearance of Prague. (Prague is the main topic, but the Club is also involved in the causes of other cities.)

