Knife attack in Fatih Mosque… Imam and one person injured

#Knife #attack #Fatih #Mosque.. #Imam #person #injured

Taha AYHAN/ Vehbi DEMİR – ISTANBUL, (DHA)

Created Date: January 08, 2024 21:29

Mosque imam Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem, who were in the mosque at the time, were injured as a result of a knife attack by Ömer Onay, who warned Ömer Onay, who was chanting slogans inside the Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. While the injured Fatih Mosque imam and Bilal Erdem were taken to the hospital, the Governorship of Istanbul made a written statement regarding the incident. Minister Tunç, Minister Yerlikaya and President of Religious Affairs Erbaş reacted harshly to the attack.

The incident took place at Fatih Mosque around 19.15. Allegedly, the suspect named Ömer Akşam, who shouted slogans inside the mosque, was warned by the mosque imam Galip Usta and asked to go out.

Ömer Açık, who attacked Usta with the knife he was wearing, injured Fatih Mosque Imam Hatipist Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem, who was in the mosque at the time, with a knife. Upon notice, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

While the injured, who received first aid at the scene, were taken to the hospital by ambulance, Ömer Akşam was detained by police teams.

On the other hand, the knife attack on the mosque imam Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem, who was in the mosque at the time, was recorded on the security camera.

MAYADAĞLI: IMAM USTA’S HEALTH CONDITION IS STABLE

Bezmialem Hospital Chief Physician Alpaslan Mayadağlı made a statement to CNN Türk about the health condition of Fatih Mosque imam Galip Usta. Mayadağlı said, “Imam Galip Usta received 3 stab wounds. His trachea was intervened. His condition is stable and under control.”

SEQUENCE REACTIONS TO THE ATTACK

AK PARTY SPOKESPERSON ÇELİK: WE CONDEMN THE ATTACK

AK Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, in his statement from “We wish the teacher and our injured citizen a speedy recovery. We condemn the attack.” said.

MINISTER TUNÇ: THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN MULTI-DIRECTIONS

Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç said in his statement: “I strongly condemn the attack on our citizens named İmam Hatip Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem in Istanbul Fatih Mosque. Following the attack, the suspect was taken into custody and the judicial investigation continues by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Imam Hatip was injured in the attack, which saddened us all. “I convey my best wishes to Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem.” said.

MINISTER YERLİKAYA: THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUED WITH SENSITIVITY

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, in his post on “He was caught. The investigation into the attack is being carried out sensitively. I convey my best wishes to Galip Hodja and our brother Bilal, and I pray to God for a speedy recovery,” he said.

STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNORSHIP

In the statement made by the Istanbul Governorship about the incident, “On January 8, around 19.15, Ö.S. The person named caused unrest in the mosque by chanting slogans inside the Fatih Mosque. Fatih Mosque imam Galip Usta also warned the person and asked him to go out, Ö.S. Meanwhile, the person named injured Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem with a knife. “While the person was caught and detained by security guards after the incident, Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem were taken to the hospital and treated.”

GOVERNOR GÜL: THE SUSPECT WAS CAUGHT, THE INCIDENT IS BEING EXAMINED IN MULTI-WAYS

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, in his statement on social media, said, “We wish recovery from God to our teacher Galip Usta and his student Bilal Erdem, who were injured in the attack at Fatih Mosque. We visited them at the hospital and received information from our doctors. Their treatment continues. The perpetrator was caught and our police department handled the incident from multiple perspectives.” “It is being examined. Get well soon,” he said.

PRESIDENT OF RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS ERBAŞ: WE WILL FOLLOW THE HORRIBLE ATTACK UNTIL THE END

President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş, in his statement regarding the attack, said, “I strongly condemn the attack on our imam-hatip teacher Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem, a member of the mosque community, in Istanbul Fatih Mosque. I wish them a speedy recovery from our Almighty God, and I convey my wishes to the mosque community to get well soon. Presidency of Religious Affairs “We will follow this heinous attack until the end,” he said.

CNN TÜRK ISTANBUL NEWS DIRECTOR SHARED THE DETAILS

CNN TÜRK Istanbul News Director Nihat Uludağ shared details about the attack. Uludağ stated that the suspect named Ömer Akşam said Takbir to the mosque and stated that the suspect shouted “Take these idols out of here” and the imam of the mosque warned Epik. Stating that some people from the community took the suspect out, Uludağ said, “The suspect comes back to the mosque after a while. He says that he will meet with the mosque imam. At that moment, he draws his knife. There is a young Hafiz next to the mosque imam. The attacker injures both of them. Then, police teams are called to the scene. “There is information that the attacker has another criminal record in the police for intentional wounding. At first, he was evaluated as a slightly mentally unstable person. The investigation will continue. For now, the police units consider that there is no political aspect in the incident. The suspect’s interrogation continues.” said.

CONDEMNATION MESSAGE FROM ÖZGÜR ÖZEL

Making a statement about the attack on his social media account, CHP Chairman Özgür Özel said, “I condemn the attack on Fatih Mosque Imam Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem in the mosque and wish a speedy recovery to Usta and Erdem. “I hope that the attack will be revealed in full detail and that similar events will not occur in our places of worship again,” he said.

İYİ PARTY SPOKESPAPER ZORLU: WE STRONGLY CONDEMN THE ATTACK

İYİ Party Spokesperson Kürşad Zorlu made a statement on his social media account regarding Fatih Mosque Imam Galip Usta and mosque community member Bilal Erdem being stabbed by a suspect and said, “We learned with great sadness about the heinous attack that took place in Fatih Mosque in Istanbul this evening. We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to Fatih Mosque imam Galip Usta and Bilal Erdem, who were injured in the attack. “We strongly condemn the attack and hope that the investigation will be carried out meticulously,” he said.