Koen Wauters receives major Flemish prize for entire TV career | Media

Jan 28, 2024 at 9:12 am

Koen Wauters attended the presentation of the Flemish media awards on Saturday Kastar! received a lifetime achievement award. The 56-year-old frontman of the Belgian band Clouseau has been a regular face on Flemish TV as a presenter for broadcaster VTM for about 35 years.

Wauters himself was not aware of the oeuvre prize in advance and was therefore very surprised when co-presenter Gert Verhulst mentioned his name as the winner.

“We had rehearsed that Jacques Vermeire would win this prize,” he laughed in his acceptance speech. He also thanked the people he works with at VTM. “A career award is only possible if, okay, maybe you have talent and persevere, but also thanks to all the people you work with, people who mean well for you, who send you forward and show you the way,” said Wauters.

Wauters, who is also a coach in Belgium The Voicewas then allowed to sit in his revolving coach chair, after which various artists played him to the tune of a Clouseaumedley about all the programs he has presented. His children Zita and Nono presented Wauters with a bouquet of flowers.

Wauters presented dozens of programs in Belgium.

Image: BrunoPress

