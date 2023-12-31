Kokala: Nasko will need a hair transplant for the third time

The cult former football player and coach of Levski – Emil Velev-Kokala, was a guest on the sports podcast of “Masters of the Air”. He comments on a variety of topics from Bulgarian football.

“This is the American president, Uncle Gosho has such a demeanor. He’s got the team together. He’s been to Razgrad two or three times, he basically knows what’s going on there. It’s quite surprising to me how he gets along with these foreigners. I have no idea – what the hell, is he throwing beans,” said Kokala in reference to Ludogorets coach Georgi Dermendzhiev.

The last coach who made Levski champion did not miss the topic of Levski and in particular Nasko Sirakov, who is in conflict with some of the fans who want him to have the majority of the club’s shares.

“Wolf wants to be alone. He’s not surrounded by people he’s played with for a while. I’m not talking about me personally. The fans are also attacking him. I don’t know anywhere in the world that the fans want to take the shares and they command a team. They can promise anything. Realistically, there is nothing for now. I can also promise to bring Bibi Netanyahu from Israel. Sirakov will perhaps transplant his hair for the third time”.

Velev once again stated that he can make Levski a champion again if he is invited to coach.

Kokala does not think that Borislav Mihailov will really leave BFS.

“It’s best if it becomes Berbatov, because one person will change his name to Ilyaz Aliyev. Just for that reason. I will personally go with Ventsi to change his name,” Velev said jokingly.

“For me, a president should be a football person. I see Hristo Stoichkov the best, but he will not roll,” he added on the subject of BFS management.

Kokala attacked Berbatov: If I had claims to be the president of the BFS, I would have been at the protest

