Kompany on the controversial goal: «Luton’s players didn’t even celebrate»

#Kompany #controversial #goal #Lutons #players #didnt #celebrate

Burnley coach does not understand why the goal was validated, even after consulting the VAR

Burnley were beating Luton Town, 1-0, in added time, when they conceded a very controversial goal, which was validated even after VAR analysis.

After the final whistle, Vincent Kompany was incredulous with the match referee’s decision, which he considers to have cost his team two points: «My point of view is the same as everyone who saw the game. The forward tried his luck, blocked the goalkeeper, looked at the referee and you think… surely not… VAR will correct the situation. The Luton players didn’t even celebrate, everything was silent. Everyone was ready to get on with the game and then he scores.”

Burnley’s Belgian coach admitted that it is not his habit to blame the refereeing team for the results, but, unfortunately, that is what happened this Friday: «I always tell my players to be careful, that we cannot blame the referees, But today I don’t know what to say to them. It’s ridiculous. This cannot decide the match, something magical, yes, but not this.”

Rob Edwards’ team achieved equality only in added time and in a dubious move

«Let’s get up and continue. It’s not in my nature to complain about this, I don’t like this side of me, it’s bizarre.”, concluded the former Manchester City player, who prefers to focus on the next game.