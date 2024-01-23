Kong was empty of parliament, but only fourteen opposition members were punished for absenteeism

#Kong #empty #parliament #fourteen #opposition #members #punished #absenteeism

“Driven by some perverse desire, László Kövér really wants to see me at the button-pressing performances of his old theater,” wrote Ákos Hadházy after the President of the Parliament informed him in a letter in December that HUF 650,000 net would be deducted from his November MP’s honorarium due to his many absences.

According to Hadházy, his current “sin” was that he went to a court hearing in Pécs instead of one of the November votes. Kövér first asked the Pécs court to confirm whether the representative had actually participated in the trial, but in the end he did not accept the judge’s confirmation and punished Hadházy.

According to the rules of the house, representatives can be absent from parliamentary debates, but they must be present at the polls. If the representative does not participate in more than a quarter of the votes included in the agenda proposal in a month, the leader of the faction must justify his absence. If the faction leader does not do this for some reason, or does not submit the certificate to the speaker in the manner and by the deadline prescribed by the house rules, the representative’s honorarium will be reduced by the amount of the absence.

Hadházy is not a member of any faction, as an independent representative he must inform László Kövér directly about the reasons for his absence. His certificate was not accepted twice in this parliamentary term by the speaker, according to the data that Telex requested from the Office of the Parliament.

The strict speaker first hit him in November 2022: Hadházy did not receive two-thirds of his salary then. His crime was that he was absent from parliament for two days, and in those two days he did not press the voting button 39 times. “According to their logic, missing two hours of work means a gross penalty of HUF 950,000, i.e. two-thirds of my honorarium,” the representative commented on the speaker’s decision. This means, according to him, that

“representatives receive two-thirds of their salary for 2-4 hours of work per month. In my case, this would mean an hourly rate of 470,000 (but I earn the least)”.

Hadházy also wrote that in the previous term he was very often not present at the polls, because in his opinion, as a representative in the current system, he could do much more useful things than “playing parliamentary democracy by pressing buttons for the sake of Fidesz”. However, he continued, it seems that “the aging autocrat is increasingly nervous: for the past four years he has always accepted my certificate, but now he has arbitrarily refused it.”

Hadházy’s followers quickly threw money at the representative, just as they did last December, when the Speaker of the House punished the independent representative for the second time. Although he continues to stay away from the debates, Hadházy promised that he will participate in certain polls in the future, as he has done so far. “At the same time, I will not pretend, even for Kövér’s sake, that this is a functioning parliament: I will not continue to take part in mock debates, formulate useless interpellations, and I will continue to not accept a single penny for sham parliamentary positions (for example, committee membership with an hour’s work per month I won’t do it either)”.

DK representatives protested, Kövér was punished

In addition to Hadházy, László Kövér also punished DK representatives for absenteeism in the parliamentary cycle starting in 2022.

The representatives of the DK withdrew from the vote on the election of the officials of the parliamentary committees at the inaugural session of the Parliament. In their reply to our paper, they justified their absence by saying that the Speaker of the House, in violation of parliamentary customary law, did not submit the proposal for the officials of the parliament in proportion to the number of factions, and that Mi Hazánk was strongly overrepresented compared to the other opposition parties. The DK representatives also objected to the fact that Kövér, in violation of thirty-year-old customary law, did not put forward the committee officials proposed by the DK faction.

MPs penalized for absenteeism in this parliamentary cycle:

Representative nameCalculation periodAmountGergely Arató (DK) 2022. June HUF 853,027 Balázs Barkóczi (DK) 2022. June HUF 842 496 Dávid Ferenc (DK) 2022. June895 HUF 152 Zsolt Gréczy (DK) 2022. June 842 496 HUF. Erzsébet Németh (DK) 2022. June 1 032 058 HUF Ferenc Gyurcsány (DK) 2022. June 1 HUF 105,776 Ákos Hadházy (independent) 2022. November934 HUF 219 Ákos Hadházy (independent) 2023. December HUF 898 361 Olga Kálmán (DK) 2022. June 842 HUF 496 Zoltán Komáromi (DK) 2022. June 842 HUF 496 László Kordás (DK) 2022. June HUF 842 496 László Sebián-Petrovszki (DK) 2022. June 1 HUF 053 120 Ágnes Vadai (DK) 2022. June HUF 926 746 Zoltán Varga (DK) 2022. June 1 HUF 084 714 László Varju (DK) 2022. June 1 HUF 084 714

The six-party alliance, which presented a joint list in the election, proposed László Varju from DK for the post of president of the People’s Welfare Committee, and they wanted to entrust his party colleague Gergely Arató with the task of secretary. However, László Kövér broke with the customary law and did not accept the parties’ proposal.

According to the 24.hu article, the governing parties objected at the house committee meeting that the two DK politicians repeatedly spoke publicly during the election campaign about the fact that the Basic Law can be changed with a simple majority after the change of government. When Arató said in a parliamentary speech in September 2022 that if the opposition wins, they will “throw the basic law in the trash”, the presiding Kövér choked him. “It has reached the point – maybe as a result of provocation – that crosses the line of constitutionality. I would like to draw your attention to the fact that you should not cross the boundaries of the facts of the Criminal Code. What you say is incitement against the constitutional order, and I don’t want it to turn into an organization,” said the Speaker.

The absence of the DK representatives was confirmed by faction leader Ferenc Gyurcsány, but Kövér did not accept it and punished 13 representatives.

On her Facebook page, Olga Kálmán wrote that the deputies withdrew from a part of the inaugural session in the context of expressing their political opinion.

“They wanted us to sit there, nod, vote and pretend it was just a normal weekday in a normal parliamentary democracy

– said the representative of DK in his post. “We did not do this favor, because we stick to what we said when we took our representative mandate: wherever possible, this power must be weakened, but it must never be legitimized.”

The biggest penalty was given to Ferenc Gyurcsány, HUF 1.1 million was deducted from the honorarium of the president of the DK in May 2022. In June 2022, the Office of the Parliament did not transfer a total of HUF 12.2 million to thirteen members of the Republic of South Africa. In response to our inquiry, the DK wrote that the party did not pay the fines to the representatives, nor did they start a fundraiser for them.

Illegal government and gypsy crime do not fit in

Two representatives have so far received disciplinary punishment from László Kövér in this parliamentary cycle, it was also revealed from the data sent to Telex by the Office of the Parliament. László Sebián-Petrovszki of DK had 3.95 million deducted from his honorarium in the fall of 2022, and the salary of Mi Hazánk-os Novák Előd was reduced by a total of 5.2 million forints last fall.

Sebián-Petrovski was punished by the speaker because he called the government “illegal” in a speech.

“One thing is certain: a legal government would not attempt any of these, only an illegal government would do that, which always considers its own interests to be stronger than the country’s…”

– said the DK representative in his speech before the agenda on June 27, 2022. At this point, Kövér switched off Sebián-Petrovszki’s microphone and announced that the representative had violated the provisions of the house rules and therefore could expect a sanction.

Not long after, the punishment arrived: the representative lost his two-month honorarium. According to Kövér’s reasoning, questioning the legitimacy of the Hungarian government means questioning the legitimacy of the Parliament, and within it the legal mandate of each representative. “According to the provisions of the house rules, representatives are obliged to behave in a way that does not violate the authority of the Parliament, the dignity of the meeting, and the rights of other persons and groups.” According to the Speaker of the House, Sebián-Petrovszki used the flagrantly offensive term despite previous warnings, which is why he decided on the fine.

According to the DK, even though the Basic Law guarantees freedom of speech and expression of opinion, and even though the Parliament Act itself protects the freedom of opinion of the representatives, László Kövér, as a “shut-up comrade” of the House, can arbitrarily punish opposition representatives for their opinions. The party appealed to the European Court of Human Rights and wants it to be declared in Strasbourg as well: No fat person can be fined because of their political position and opinion.

The MPs punished with disciplinary measures in the current parliamentary term:

Representative’s name Calculation period Amount of penalty Novák Előd (Mi Hazánk) 2023. September 2 398 407 HUF Novák Előd (Mi Házánk) 2023. October 2 HUF 398 407 Olöd Novák (Mi Hazánk) 2023. November HUF 464,000 László Sebián-Petrovszki (DK) 2022. September 1 HUF 774 600 László Sebián-Petrovszki (DK) 2022. October 1 HUF 774 600 László Sebián-Petrovszki (DK) 2022. November HUF 400,000

Előd Novák received the biggest fine of the parliamentary cycle so far, five million forints, for mentioning the term “Gypsy crime” (he missed his two-month allowance, which is why the amount is shown on several lines in our table). The Mi Hazánk representative spoke about Facebook’s arbitrary bans and interventions in the parliament in May 2023.

“The new language of the Orwellian world of Facebook does not even allow us to mention many of our program points, from segregation, to action against gypsy crime, to the banning of LGBTQP parades, in the spirit of sick political correctness.”

László Kövér justified the punishment by saying that in his speech, Novák “used an expression indicating a clear connection between the Roma nationality and crime” and that in the rest of the speech, he “made statements that insulted the ethnic community concerned”. According to the Speaker of the House, Novák had previously used the term gypsy crime in several speeches and writings, for which he had been warned several times. The Basic Law states that “the exercise of the right to express one’s opinion cannot be aimed at violating the dignity of ethnic communities”, and the Parliament Act authorizes the Speaker to reduce the honorarium of a representative who uses an expression blatantly offensive to an ethnic community in the Parliament.

Kövér’s proposal was accepted by the Parliament with a large majority, in addition to Mi Hazánk, Novák’s former party, Jobbik, only voted against. The representative wrote on his Facebook page that, despite the punishment and László Kövér’s expectations, he is not willing to call “cig@nybűnözés a livelihood crime in accordance with the old SZDSZ invention, just as uncultured Gypsies are of a different culture, legitimate segregation is racial exclusion, just drunk the murderous stabbings as pub quarrels”. However, according to the parliamentary minutes, Novák has not used the term gypsy crime in plenary sessions since the punishment.

In recent years, László Kövér imposes fines much less often than before. According to the 24.hu article, 162 MPs were fined between 2013 and 2023, worth nearly HUF 111.5 million, as a result of the speaker’s decision. Tímea Szabó, the conversationalist, and Péter Jakab, the ex-chairman of Jobbik, received the biggest punishments. The speaker deducted HUF 9.6 million from their salaries in 2021.