Juventus did not get further than a draw in Genoa, which means that Inter can move 4 points clear at the top of Serie A with a win over Lazio on Sunday. At Genoa, Koni De Winter, trained by Juve, was one of the standouts.

Koni De Winter was allowed to do some flying hours at Empoli by Juventus last season, but in the summer he was sent away again on loan, this time to Genoa. The Genoese are obliged to take over the Belgian defender permanently after this season, so in principle they will not see him again at Juventus.

De Winter showed against his former employer that they may have written him off too early, because the 21-year-old Belgian played very well.

Juventus needed a penalty to take the lead, converted by Federico Chiesa.

Immediately after half-time, a clever attack from Genoa resulted in Albert Gudmundsson’s equalizer.

At the very end, Bremer had the opportunity to become the match winner from close range. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez – still the schlemiel when it came to the penalty – made a brilliant save.