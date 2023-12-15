Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle

#Koni #Winter #beats #exemployer #Juventus #title #battle

Juventus did not get further than a draw in Genoa, which means that Inter can move 4 points clear at the top of Serie A with a win over Lazio on Sunday. At Genoa, Koni De Winter, trained by Juve, was one of the standouts.

Koni De Winter was allowed to do some flying hours at Empoli by Juventus last season, but in the summer he was sent away again on loan, this time to Genoa. The Genoese are obliged to take over the Belgian defender permanently after this season, so in principle they will not see him again at Juventus.

De Winter showed against his former employer that they may have written him off too early, because the 21-year-old Belgian played very well.

Juventus needed a penalty to take the lead, converted by Federico Chiesa.

Immediately after half-time, a clever attack from Genoa resulted in Albert Gudmundsson’s equalizer.

At the very end, Bremer had the opportunity to become the match winner from close range. Goalkeeper Josep Martinez – still the schlemiel when it came to the penalty – made a brilliant save.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News