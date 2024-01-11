Konstantin Zhelev: “I created Optimal Design because people need professional management of their projects”

#Konstantin #Zhelev #created #Optimal #Design #people #professional #management #projects

Konstantin Zhelev is the owner and driving force behind the interior design studio Optimal Design, as well as the representative of PREGO Kitchens for the city of Shumen.

He has been working in the field of custom furniture design for almost two decades. Over the years, over 70 projects for the complete renovation of homes and more than 2,000 kitchens have been implemented throughout the country. His many years of experience and satisfied customers give him the strength to create his own Optimal Design brand.

Mr. Zhelev, it seems that it is not always clear to people exactly what the studio offers for Interior Design . What does your studio offer?

The services we offer are in tune with the brand name. I created Optimal Design because people need a professional with experience to manage their projects, advise them and control quality execution. Thus, they will avoid mistakes caused by lack of experience and enjoy super results. Many colleagues, in order to earn their fees, make beautiful pictures, which, however, are difficult to execute and very expensive to realize. We believe that most people need not so much spectacular performances, but assistance to navigate the environment, to help them choose what is practical, comfortable, stylish and at the same time in tune with their preferences. We offer the service broken down into different tiers so that more people can benefit from it.

Could you describe them step by step?

The first stage is building 3D model of the house in Sketchup environment. There is an option to render the model and take a virtual walk, which is calculated separately.

In the second stage, prepare schemes for El. and the water points, as well as dimensions for the furniture. The third stage is copyright control. This is also the most voluminous part of the work. It includes tracking costs, controlling subcontractors and selecting furniture, tiles, parquets, lighting fixtures, etc. – all things where customers find it difficult and waste a lot of time, and the result is not clear. It is good for customers to take advantage of the full set of services, as they will have the opportunity to use our negotiated discounts with manufacturers and traders. This will recover a large part of the money invested in the design. The entire team of constructors and installers will be at their disposal. In addition, we offer warranty and post-warranty support.

The market seems to change over the years. How do you assess the changes and why do people need furniture specialists?

Changes in the market are one-way in a trend of complete destruction of traditional trade. There used to be a sequence of manufacturing, wholesale and logistics, retail. New products were developed, catalogs and exhibitions were made. Sales representatives went around and explained the products, took feedback from the manufacturers. At the moment, everyone is saving themselves individually. Manufacturers, speculators [тъй наречения drop shipping] and marketers compete for the end customer. It turns out that at the moment a lot is bought on the Internet, there are also many people from the region who go to look for furniture in Turkey, for example. In addition, large chains are constantly promoting imported goods. Liability is blurred and obscured and in this chaos it becomes extremely difficult for customers to select the right product. More and more often we see people who have bought furniture sell it. More and more often we meet people who have to make renovation repairs. That is exactly why we are needed – to reduce the risk and ensure that the funds you give go to their intended purpose and that you are satisfied with the final result.

What are the trends in furniture right now?

Distinct trends in furniture are to be up to the ceiling, and in kitchens the top row is two deep. And the most preferred decorative element are slatted panels. Upholstered and taller beds are most sought after. Floral elements and black hardware are back in fashion in bathrooms. Modern colors are white in doors, tiles (kalakata gold), parquet and furniture. The natural umber (light beige). Gold and copper in metals. Concrete and natural wood colors give way to jet ones.

You are known for quality furniture in your projects. Which are the brands you work with and why did you choose them?

We work the kitchens with Nail, because factory-made modules last much longer than those made in small workshops. The machines are of the highest class, the glues we use are significantly more expensive and the robotic machines handle the details very well.

We also have a partnership with two Bulgarian productions – Buldesign and Art Mika, who please us and make the furniture according to the project. Separately, we have distribution of more budget furniture such as Ergodesignwhich can be remade as dimensions.

Why should people trust you?

Because they will save time and money. They will only communicate with us, they will not talk to everyone in the chain. They will have full control of the money and documents. You will benefit from our discounts in stores and productions. They will only be left with the pleasant emotion of the repair and furnishing. Project planning and management is a high added value that we can give to our clients and the end result will satisfy them.

Interior design studio “Optimal Design”

City. Shumen, 6 “Vasil Levski” St

Phone: 0888 148 428

Facebook:

Paid publication