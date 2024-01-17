Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News

#Konyaspors #coach #Omerovic #permission #Aykut #coach #Minute #Sports #News

The green-white team continues its preparations for the 5th round match of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, which will be played against Göztepe tomorrow. Preparatory work took place under the management of coach Fahrudin Ömerovic, who signed a contract until the end of the season. Fahrudin Ömerovic made statements before training.

“WE SPENT 5 YEARS HERE WITH OUR TEAM”



Expressing that he is happy to be in Konyaspor, Fahrudin Ömerovic said, “I am really happy to be here. Because we had very good days here. We won the cup. We saw European excitement. The city hugged us very well, and we loved them. To the board of directors, to me and our team.” Thank you very much for your trust. On the one hand, we are excited. We spent about 5 years here at Konyaspor with coach Aykut and our team. Konyaspor club is already a better community, worthy of better, with its fans. That’s why I believe in myself and our team. This is difficult. “We will overcome these days as soon as possible. After that, we want to try to get better. Hopefully, we will be together for a longer time.” said.

“I GOT PERMISSION”



Answering the question of whether the press members met with Aykut Kocaman before coming to Konyaspor, Ömerovic said, “We have had a close bond with Aykut Hodja for a long time, about 20-23 years. We have already achieved these successes with Aykut Hodja. Of course, I had to somehow get permission from Aykut teacher to come here. Because, as I said, we have been together for 23 years. “We experienced football together, we improved ourselves together, we shared a lot of things together,” he said.