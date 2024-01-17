Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News

#Konyaspors #coach #Omerovic #permission #Aykut #coach #Minute #Sports #News

The green-white team continues its preparations for the 5th round match of the Ziraat Turkish Cup, which will be played against Göztepe tomorrow. Preparatory work took place under the management of coach Fahrudin Ömerovic, who signed a contract until the end of the season. Fahrudin Ömerovic made statements before training.

“WE SPENT 5 YEARS HERE WITH OUR TEAM”

Expressing that he is happy to be in Konyaspor, Fahrudin Ömerovic said, “I am really happy to be here. Because we had very good days here. We won the cup. We saw European excitement. The city hugged us very well, and we loved them. To the board of directors, to me and our team.” Thank you very much for your trust. On the one hand, we are excited. We spent about 5 years here at Konyaspor with coach Aykut and our team. Konyaspor club is already a better community, worthy of better, with its fans. That’s why I believe in myself and our team. This is difficult. “We will overcome these days as soon as possible. After that, we want to try to get better. Hopefully, we will be together for a longer time.” said.

“I GOT PERMISSION”

Answering the question of whether the press members met with Aykut Kocaman before coming to Konyaspor, Ömerovic said, “We have had a close bond with Aykut Hodja for a long time, about 20-23 years. We have already achieved these successes with Aykut Hodja. Of course, I had to somehow get permission from Aykut teacher to come here. Because, as I said, we have been together for 23 years. “We experienced football together, we improved ourselves together, we shared a lot of things together,” he said.

Also Read:  cordial relationship and focus on the women's Club World Cup | Relief

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Lai Qingde: 1/3 of the presidential election subsidy will be returned to the party headquarters, and the rest will be donated | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Influencer George Ciupilan was beaten by a group of boys
Posted on
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Konyaspor’s new coach Omerovic: “I had to get permission from Aykut coach” – Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
C’est la vie – Quésaco: ‘calf tox’, this new fad for obtaining thin and shapely legs
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News