Koreans have not seen this for more than 40 years: South Korea has received a record amount of snow

Koreans have not seen such heavy snowfall in more than 40 years.

On Sunday, the country’s meteorological agency reported that 12.2 cm of snow had fallen in Seoul over the past 24 hours. This is the highest amount of snow since 1981.

The South Korea Meteorological Administration said it had sent out notices to residents of Seoul due to heavy snowfall on Saturday, but later in the day the snow safety advice was withdrawn.

Other parts of South Korea also saw snow or rain on Saturday, the administration added.

South Korea’s security agency said Saturday’s snowfall caused traffic jams in Seoul and other areas, but there were no reports of deaths or injuries from the avalanches.

