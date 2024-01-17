Korpatsch and Siegemund fail in the second round of the Australian Open

#Korpatsch #Siegemund #fail #Australian #Open

The German tennis players Tamara Korpatsch and Laura Siegemund were eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open. There were the first big surprises for the women.

The 28-year-old Korpatsch from Hamburg lost clearly 2:6, 2:6 in Melbourne against number nine seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova on Wednesday (January 17, 2024) and was eliminated in the second round.

After the game started around three hours late due to rain, Korpatsch had physical problems early in the game. The world number 80 had to have his back treated when the score was 1:2 in the first set and had himself massaged again and again during the game.

Despite the medical help, Korpatsch never found her rhythm. Krejcikova dominated the game and took the first set after 41 minutes. The Czech also got two quick breaks in the second round. After 1:25 hours the game was over and Korpatsch was eliminated.

Siegemund too flawed

Laura Siegemund lost to local hero Storm Hunter 4:6, 6:3, 3:6 and now has to focus on the doubles competition in which she competes with Krejcikova.

Siegemund once again showed a convincing fighting performance against Hunter, but this time the Swabian’s efforts were not rewarded. Driven by the Australian fans, the 29-year-old local hero played one of the best games of her career and made it through after 2:21 hours. Last year the 35-year-old reached the third round.

“I made too many easy mistakes, but I have to be gentle with myself. I had major wrist problems for a long time and couldn’t train as I wanted,” said Siegemund.

This makes Tatjana Maria the last remaining German at the first major tournament of the year; she will play her second round game on Thursday against the Italian Jasmine Paolini.

16 year old Andreeva surprised

The 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andrejewa caused the first big surprise. Andrejewa won against Ons Jabeur from Tunisia 6-0, 6-2 and celebrated her first win against an opponent from the top ten.

The Russian, who reached the junior final last year, only needed 54 minutes to achieve her success. “In the first set I played incredible tennis, I didn’t expect that from myself,” said Andreeva after her impressive performance.

Another prominent player, Caroline Wozniacki, failed. The 2018 Melbourne winner surprisingly lost to the 20-year-old Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva 6:1, 4:6, 1:6.

Coco Gauff won her second round match with some difficulty 7:6 (7:2), 6:2 against her American compatriot Caroline Dolehide and remains unbeaten in 2024.

Sinner and de Minaur confidently in the second round

Jannik Sinner is currently in good form. The Italian moved confidently into the third round with a 6:2, 6:2, 6:2 against the Dutchman Jesper de Jong.

Local hero Alex de Minaur easily defeated Italian Matteo Arnaldi 6:3, 6:0. 6:3 and fueled the Australian fans’ hopes of a home win.