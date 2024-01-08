Kosmotydeník 590 (1.1. – 7.1.) – Kosmonautix.cz

#Kosmotydeník #Kosmonautix.cz

The first week of 2024 is behind us, so it’s the perfect time to summarize the most interesting cosmonautic events that these seven days brought. In the main topic this time, Kosmotýdeník looked at the so-called first light of the Japanese-American X-ray telescope XRISM. We will focus not only on the images taken, but also on the problem with the flipping of one cover. In other topics, we will be interested in the ongoing preparation of the Vulcan rocket. The cancellation and very short career of the Terran-1 carrier did not escape our attention either. And since it’s the first week of the year, we’re in for a recap. I wish you good reading and a nice Sunday.

First light of the XRISM observatory

The Japanese-American observatory with the participation of ESA, with the groundbreaking name XRISM, made the first test observation. This is how images called first light were created. These are the first representable images, the primary purpose of which is not science, but above all the verification of the function of on-board instruments. According to the observatory team, the results are better than expected. However, a small shadow also hangs over the machine – one of the devices failed to fully open the cover. The observatory was launched in September 2023 using a Japanese H-IIA rocket.

The satellite’s scientific team has published an image of a cluster of galaxies, as well as a spectrum of a debris cloud from a star in a neighboring galaxy, which will give scientists a detailed look at its chemical composition. “XRISM will provide the international scientific community with a new view of the sky in the hitherto little-seen X-ray spectrum.” said Richard Kelley, principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “Not only will we see X-ray images of these sources, but we will also study their composition, motions and physical states.”

The XRISM project is led by JAXA in cooperation with NASA, and ESA also contributes to it. Designed to detect X-rays with energies of up to 12,000 electron volts, it will study the hottest regions of space, the largest structures and objects with the strongest gravity. For comparison, the energy of visible light is 2 to 3 electron volts. The mission has two instruments, Resolve a Xtendboth using an array of X-ray mirrors designed and built at Goddard.

Resolve is a microcalorimetric spectrometer developed by NASA and JAXA. It operates at a temperature just a fraction of a degree above absolute zero inside a container of liquid helium. When X-rays hit the 6 x 6 pixel detector, they heat the device with an amount of energy corresponding to the energy of the incident particle. By measuring the energy of each individual X-ray, the instrument provides previously unavailable information about its source. The mission team used Resolve to study object N132D, a supernova remnant and also one of the brightest X-ray sources in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy about 160,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Ursa Major. The expanding cloud of the ancient explosion is estimated to be 3,000 years old and was formed when a star roughly fifteen times the mass of the Sun ran out of fuel, collapsed and exploded.

The spectrum obtained by the Resolve instrument from this source shows peaks associated with silicon, sulfur, calcium, argon and iron in the graph. This is the most detailed X-ray spectrum of this object ever obtained and demonstrates the mission’s incredible scientific contribution. “These elements formed in the original star and were then dispersed by the supernova explosion,” says Brian Williams, NASA’s XRISM project scientist at Goddard. “Resolve will allow us to see this data in a way that has not been possible before. This will allow us to determine not only the amount of individual elements present, but also their temperatures, densities and directions of movement, all with unprecedented precision. Based on this, we can piece together information about the original star and its explosion.”

“Even before the commissioning process is complete, Resolve is exceeding our expectations,” says Lillian Reichenthal, XRISM project leader at NASA’s Goddard Center. “Our goal was to achieve a spectral resolution of 7 electron volts with this instrument, but now that it is in orbit we are achieving a resolution of 5 electron volts. This means that with every spectrum that XRISM captures, we get even more detailed chemical maps than ever before.” However, the whole thing is spoiled by the fact that the instrument cannot observe in the entire planned range of energies. We will come back to that later.

The second instrument on XRISM, called Xtend, is an X-ray camera developed by JAXA. It gives XRISM a large field of view, allowing it to observe an area 60% larger than the average apparent size of the full moon. Xtend took an X-ray image of the object Abell 2319, a rich galaxy cluster about 770 million light-years away in the constellation Cygnus. It is the fifth brightest X-ray star cluster in the sky. The cluster is 3 million light years across.

Although the Resolve instrument works exceptionally well and is already doing interesting scientific work, it faces the problem of an aperture door that obscures its detector. The door that was supposed to protect the detector during launch did not open as planned even after several attempts. They thus block lower-energy X-rays, effectively cutting off observations at 1,700 electron volts instead of the planned 300. The XRISM team will continue to investigate the anomaly and look for new ways to open the door. The Xtend device is not affected.

Cosmic overview of the week:

ULA announced that everything is ready for the inaugural flight of the new Vulcan rocket. The launch should take place on January 8 at 8:18 CET and the payload will be the Lunar Lander Peregrine of the company Astrobotic. This lander will be one of the first two (Falcon 9 will later launch the Nova-C lander, which has a chance to land earlier) of US lunar landers to attempt to land on the Moon since Apollo 17. The module is to land on a feature called the Sinus Viscositatis near the largest dark spot on the far side of the moon. The site was chosen because NASA refers to it as a “geological puzzle”. This area, which is formed by a basaltic lava flow, is located just beyond the Gruithuisen Domes, a set of large arching hills that are not basaltic. “The domes are thought to have been formed by a low-fluid, silica-rich magma similar in composition to granite,” NASA said in a press release. “On Earth, similar features require significant water content and plate tectonics to form, but without these key ingredients on the Moon, lunar scientists are wondering how these domes formed and evolved over time.” Vulcan is 61.6 meters tall, 5.4 meters in diameter, and is powered by Blue Origin’s BE-4 oxy-methane engines for launch. Also of interest is the new Centaur V second stage, 5.4 meters in diameter, powered by two Aerojet Rocketdyne RL-10 engines. As this is the inaugural flight for both the rocket and the lander, there is a significant amount of risk involved.

Relativity space has decided to terminate the operation of the Terran 1 rocket, which made only one launch. It launched on March 23, 2023 and was unable to deliver its payload into orbit after a malfunction in the second stage. The carrier with a theoretical payload of 1,479 kg to LEO was sacrificed in favor of the development of an even larger and reusable Terran-R carrier. This carrier should be able to carry up to 33.5 tons of cargo to LEO, but only if the first stage is jettisoned. This would be a direct competitor of the Falcon 9 rocket. However, Relativity Space wants to compete with ULA and Blue Origin. In her statement, she said that the market is mainly in demand for larger Falcon 9-type carriers and that Relativity space already has promised orders worth over one billion dollars. For example, he talks about participating in the launch of the OneWeb or Iridium constellation.

Overview from Kosmonautix:

Once again, here you will find an overview of all the articles and therefore also the topics that we covered in the past week as part of the classically published articles. We publish at least two articles about cosmonautics a day, let's remind them now. At the beginning of the new year, we also invited you to its first start. It was procured by India, which launched its first X-ray observatory using the PSLV rocket. With the start of the new year, it's also the perfect time for a few balance sheets. The first of them dealt with what the year 2023 was like from the point of view of unmanned cosmonautics. Another part of the Space Challenges series was also published, which summarized the cosmonautic events in December. Another balance article dealt with what the previous year was like from the point of view of manned cosmonautics. We also looked at how the Kosmonautix portal was doing in 2023. We also looked back at current events in the series mapping the development and testing of the Super Heavy carrier and the Starship. More news about Starship has been released. The first live broadcast of the new year with commentary in Czech was devoted to the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the Ovzon-3 telecommunications satellite. We were pleased to bring you the news that they are finalizing preparations for the European mission of two satellites working in a formation called Proba-3. The American lunar rover VIPER, which will go to explore, among other things, the still shadowed craters on the south pole of the Moon, is already half finished. The preparation of the Artemis II mission, which will be the first piloted expedition of the new lunar program, also received a regular quarterly summary. The first part of a new series about the projects that the American NASA supports as part of its NIAC program has been published, and these are concepts that are very far from being realized and whose implementation is expected to take decades. The last recap article looked at what was happening in physics in 2023 and was subtitled: Discovering space records. We ended the week with the release of another part of the video series Space technology.

Picture of the week:

Michal Václavík from the Czech Space Agency created this compilation of images representing individual launches in 2023. This year was a record year in terms of the number of launches and launched satellites.

Video of the week:

ESA presented a motivational video for the new year, which shows a whole range of carrier and reusable means projects that are being created in Europe with the participation of ESA or Arianespace. New engines, Ariane 6, reusable rockets and small carriers. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for Europe that these visions will be fulfilled.

