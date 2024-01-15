Kosovo marks the 25th anniversary of the Racak massacre

#Kosovo #marks #25th #anniversary #Racak #massacre

The event helped spur international intervention to end the 1998-1999 war in Kosovo.

President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Speaker of the Parliament Glaukas Konjufca together with citizens attended a memorial ceremony at the Racak cemetery, located 32 km south of the capital Pristina.

Former US diplomat William Walker, 88, who headed the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) mission tasked with overseeing the ceasefire agreement, was also present.

W. Walker, who called the events in Racak a massacre, paved the way for NATO to launch a 78-day bombing campaign against Serbian forces that ended the war. He is revered as a hero in Kosovo.

The government of then-Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic said the victims were members of the rebel Kosovo Liberation Army who died fighting state security forces.

“This was one of the worst massacres committed by the then Milosevic regime, showing once again that it aimed to commit crimes against humanity and genocide against the people of Kosovo,” V. Osmani said.

During the war, Kosovo was a province of Serbia. About 13,000 people died during the Serbian government’s crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo. people, most of them ethnic Albanians. The United Nations administered the province until 2008, when Kosovo declared independence, which Belgrade still does not recognize.

A. Kurti condemned Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić for the fact that, neither as the information minister of S. Milosevic nor as the current leader of Serbia, he did not recognize the Racak murders and never apologized for them.

According to A. Kurti, the mass killings in Racak were the first to be confirmed by evidence collected by international observers and covered by the world’s media.

“The Racak massacre has been proven as a crime against humanity in front of the world and history,” said the Prime Minister.

Relations between the two neighboring countries remain tense and occasionally escalate. In September, an officer and three attackers were killed in a shootout between about 30 Serb gunmen and police in northern Kosovo.

