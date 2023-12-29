Kovanda: More than 8,000 trees have already been planted on Schafberg in Gerasdorf

#Kovanda #trees #planted #Schafberg #Gerasdorf

“Just recently, in mid-December, we planted an additional 150 trees on our eastern property line to further extend the existing dust protection. We have chosen a true variety of trees from 15 different varieties, including Norway maple, barberry, hazelnut, bird cherry, winter lime, blackthorn, oak oak and many more,” explains Leopold Kovanda and adds: “We have had a total of more than 8,000 in recent years Trees and bushes planted in Gerasdorf; This year alone there were 430 trees.” In addition, two flowering biodiversity meadows were created on Schafberg: this year, a 9,800 m² flower meadow was added to the existing 15,000 m² flower meadow. “We have now created almost 25,000 m2 of blooming biodiversity areas to protect, maintain and expand biodiversity in Gerasdorf. Next year a beautiful display of flowers will bloom again on both meadows,” explains Eva Kovanda. Marigolds, sunflowers, caraway, fennel, camelina, coriander, cress, red clover, white clover, horn trefoil, alfalfa, fodder cabbage, crimson clover, phacelia, mustard, buckwheat and mallow grow in the Kovanda biodiversity meadows. Another good thing is that many wild animals such as deer, rabbits, ducks and pheasants visit the green area of ​​Kovanda. Other animal residents also populate the Schafberg. 13 sheep, including six Coburg fox sheep and seven Shropshire sheep, live on the “Green Hill”, as the Schafberg is still called, for sustainable and environmentally friendly landscape management. In cooperation with three beekeepers, beehives are also operated on the company premises, which ensure natural pollination of the plants and also produce regional honey.

Sustainable business for generations

In its daily work, the family business Kovanda places a strong focus on sustainable business, especially in the areas of circular economy with recycling and biodiversity with the renaturation and revitalization of former gravel landfill areas. The Kovanda family is pushing ahead with the “Schafberg Local Recreation Oasis” project. Forests and biodiversity meadows with and for animals and people are being created on 22.5 hectares. “We do all of this not just for ourselves, but for the people in Gerasdorf and, above all, for the next generations, because they build on what we do. As a family business that has been operating in Gerasdorf for 87 years, sustainability and sustainable business play a central role for us. Nature and regionality are important to us. We live and work accordingly every day in order to position our company in the best possible way,” emphasizes Leopold Kovanda.

© KOVANDA/Martin Hron Kovanda family: Leopold Kovanda, Eva Kovanda jun. and Eva Kovanda © KOVANDA/Martin Hron Young trees planted by the Kovanda family business in Gerasdorf.