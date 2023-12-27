KPIT presents Na-Ion sodium batteries with a density of up to 170 Wh/kg

#KPIT #presents #NaIon #sodium #batteries #density #Whkg

Sodium Na-Ion batteries they seem to be an interesting alternative to lithium batteries, especially as far as the LFP type is concerned. They have a similar energy density and very good endurance, and are also supposed to be cost-effective variants. In the case of Na-Ion, due to the absence of lithium and its replacement by cheaper and more readily available sodium, the price should be even lower and, above all, they should eliminate one of the main disadvantages of LFP, the sensitivity to low temperatures. While LFP is one of the worst among Li-Ion in this regard, Na-Ion does not have such problems in this regard. New Na-Ion accumulators are now presented by the company KPIT. This Indian company with development centers in Europe also introduced a series of Na-Ion batteries that cover volumetric energy densities from 100 to 170 Wh/kg. The upper limit matches the best Li-Ion LFPs, which means that they could go not only to energy storage, but also to electromobility. Na-Ion from other manufacturers are already used in some scooters or tricycles today.

A big advantage should also be a long service life between 3000 and 6000 cycles, which again corresponds to Li-Ion LFP accumulators. If we take a car with a real range of 400 km, then the lower lifespan of 3,000 cycles would mean roughly 1.1 million km, i.e. 4-5 times what the average car will drive during its lifetime. KPIT also talks about the ability to fast charge 3C (i.e. in 20 minutes), during which it achieves the above-mentioned lifetimes, and it also holds its capacity better in freezing temperatures compared to most Li-Ion. Related to this is a generally larger range of working temperatures and less need for advanced temperature management. This ultimately means fewer accessories and simpler cooling and heating systems in the resulting battery with these cells. In other words, such a battery can have a higher volume and mass density than Li-Ion cells with similar densities would have. It therefore saves space and weight. Last but not least, these articles are also relatively safe.

If we consider that 3C fast charging is not always needed and it is not always necessary to charge the full 100% (from 0 to 100%), then the service life in practice should be even higher. The manufacturer also says that it is possible to reduce the density to levels of around 60 to 70 kWh/kg (similar to Li-Ion LTO) and even with still quite fast charging of 1.5C (in 40 minutes) such cells can achieve a lifetime of over 20 thousand cycles . They are thus an ideal and relatively cheap solution for energy storage, where mass density does not matter so much. Company representatives let us know that the production processes are very similar to Li-Ion, so the preparation of the Na-Ion production line can be completed in about 10-12 months.