KPN tests ‘local’ 5G network for business customers with 4 milliseconds latency – Tablets and telephones – News

#KPN #tests #local #network #business #customers #milliseconds #latency #Tablets #telephones #News

Potential customer of this type of technology

Factory has heat left, laying pipeline with branches to nearby companies. These pipes contain emergency valves and sensors so that leaks or blockages can be detected (not the first time that a truck has crashed into a pipe). Naturally, I want flow measurements from the neighbor so that I know what companies A and B purchase. Company A and B also want a signal, especially if combustion stops at our facility, so that they can adjust their production accordingly. (there can be a difference of 30 minutes between stop combustion and temperature decreases significantly for company A to B)

Response time of the PLC is 50ms, it must have read everything in, processed it and sent it back in 50ms. A latency of 21ms to the IO is simply not possible, especially WiFi with its short range and enormous susceptibility to interference in an industrial environment.

To date, these types of projects have been done by pulling fiber optic cables, but the price is high while the number of bits transmitted is negligible. The fiber optic usually runs parallel to the pipe and therefore runs the risk of being damaged together with the pipe. For safety reasons, you can solve this by closing your emergency valves if the signal fails, but in order to quickly resolve malfunctions it is not really useful if you are suddenly blind.

You also don’t really want to use the internet because of security but also sensitivity to interference, if only to prevent you from suffering from overload of (local) mobile networks (think of New Year’s Eve, Pokemon hunters who suddenly find themselves en masse in the middle of know-here or in case of calamities and everyone in panic overloads the mobile network)

Another use case is a container terminal where you have a lot of moving material, getting a full WiFi range there on the fairly high frequencies where you have walls of containers that function as faraday cages that are also continuously moved is a challenge to say the least. .

At the end of the day, WiFi is intended for home and office where every layman can set up a connection (and therefore has enormous limitations to make it dummy proof), industrially WiFi becomes very worthless very quickly.