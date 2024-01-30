Kraus and Kerber in action on Tuesday

#Kraus #Kerber #action #Tuesday

Meanwhile, the stars of the WTA 500 tournament in Upper Austria are baking bread rolls on “City Linz Day”.

There was a good attendance at the City of Linz’s Kids Day at the Design Center Linz, children and young people under 15 enjoyed the atmosphere at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz with free entry. Stars such as Germany’s tennis mom Angelique Kerber, last year’s Russian winner Anastasia Potapova and Australian Open sensation Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine were also very impressed by the ambience at the Design Center Linz on Media Day.

Former world number one Kerber, who is making her European comeback after maternity leave, won the tournament in Linz in 2013, but she doesn’t know the Design Center Linz yet: “This year’s hall is something very special. I’m also happy about the upgrade to the WTA 500. I know how difficult it is to organize a tennis tournament. Sandra Reichel and her team have worked hard over the years and have now been rewarded.” The 36-year-old came with her almost one-year-old daughter Liana and doesn’t want to put any pressure on herself when she returns to the tour: “I want to enjoy my competition and play a lot of games, but I have to be patient. In any case, the fire is still burning, so I’m back.”

…and another “baby”

Potapova brought her toy poodle “Baby” with her to Linz; the cuddly dog ​​lady has a reputation as a lucky charm to defend. “Whenever Baby is at a tournament, I play well,” joked the defending champion. The 22-year-old was very impressed with the new Swarovski trophy. “As the saying goes: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend. This trophy is beautiful, it is the first time that Swarovski has designed a trophy like this. This shiny gold trophy is an extra motivation for me.”

Yastremska wants to build on her strong form from Melbourne, where she sensationally made it to the semi-finals as a qualifier: “You can’t plan something like that, it just happens. But it also took a lot of mental strength. Now I’m looking forward to Linz and then a short visit to my homeland.”

Pavlyuchenkova and Boulter with opening victories

Meanwhile, the main competition started on Monday: First up was Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the winner of the 25th edition of the 2015 Linz women’s tennis tournament. The former world number eleven from Russia (WTA 42) beat the Italian Martina Trevisan (WTA 57) 6:4 , 6:0 little chance. Katie Boulter caused a surprise in the second main draw game: The Brit (WTA 53) outclassed the sixth-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini (WTA 24) 6:2, 6:2.

In the qualifying final, Italy’s veteran Sara Errani (WTA 99) moved into the main competition with a 7:6 (5), 6:4 over the German Ella Seidel (WTA 160). The German Jule Niemeier (WTA 159) said goodbye to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz from Spain (WTA 138) 6:3, 6:1 in the second qualifying round.

Incidentally, Elise Mertens, the newly crowned number one in the double world rankings, will be in Linz. The Belgian returned to the top position thanks to her Melbourne triumph (alongside Su-Wei Hsieh). She already held this position in 2021 thanks to her successes at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. On Monday afternoon she arrived at the players’ hotel tired but happy and tanned. Tournament director Sandra Reichel welcomed them with a number 1 filled with helium.

Baking with backaldrin-Kornspitz

One of the tournament partners who is responsible for ensuring that the women’s tennis classic in Linz can bake bigger cakes in the future is the global company backaldrin-Kornspitz in Asten. At the company headquarters, Wolfgang Mayer from the management welcomed the seeded players Donna Vekic and Ekaterina Alexandrova as well as Austria’s hope Sinja Kraus. The trio lent a hand in the show bakery under the expert guidance of master baker Günter Koxeder.

Equipped with specially designed cooking aprons (“We’ll bake it together”), the three tennis ladies didn’t miss out on having fun at Kornspitz. Kraus enjoyed the unusual task: “I like doing something away from the tennis court. Baking bread is a very nice idea.” Vekic also liked working in the bakery: “I love bread, but I have never baked it myself, a great experience.”

Of course, a detour to backaldrin’s own Paneum bread museum couldn’t be missed. This houses a collection of exhibits that is unique in the world and deals with the thousands of years of history of the ever-current food bread. Recipes, literature, baking tools, equipment: For decades, backaldrin owner Peter Augendopler has been gathering exhibits and information on the topic of his life on the upper floor of the company headquarters.

Kerber comeback and Kraus deployment

On Tuesday, which will be all about LINZ AG, Kerber will intervene in the tournament. The first hurdle for the German young mother is the Italian Lucia Bronzetti in the first evening match at 6:30 p.m. Kraus, equipped with a wildcard, will be the only Austrian in the main field of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz at prime time at 8:00 p.m. “I’m looking forward to your support, everyone come over and cheer me on,” said the Viennese, hoping for a full house at her home game on the WTA tour. Her first round opponent is Clara Burel from France, number 52 in the WTA rankings.

Tickets for the 33rd Upper Austria Ladies Linz at the Design Center Linz are available via the online ticket shop and at all Ö-Ticket advance sales points.