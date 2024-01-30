Krépin Diatta (ex-Club Brugge) digests African Cup elimination poorly: “You are corrupt”

#Krépin #Diatta #exClub #Brugge #digests #African #Cup #elimination #poorly #corrupt

Senegal has failed to extend its title at the African Cup of Nations. Krépin Diatta, ex-Club Brugge striker, attributed the defeat against Ivory Coast (after penalties) to the weak, even corrupt, match management.

At Senegal they feel heavily in the bag after the elimination in the 1/8th finals against Ivory Coast.

In the mixed zone, Krépin Diatta spouted his bile, without weighing his words.

“You are corrupt,” he snapped at the organization’s representatives. “You finished us. Keep your African Cup.”

The ex-Club Brugge player, now at Monaco, was particularly upset about the uncalled penalty on Ismaïla Sarr. “You will look at the VAR for a penalty for them, but when one of us dives into the penalty area after a dribble over 40 meters and goes down, you don’t think it’s worth the effort.”

“I’m sorry, but that’s a travesty. You’ve decapitated the league.”

What Diatta conveniently overlooked is that Senegal was fortunate that the Gabonese referee did not send Sadio Mané off the field after 10 minutes after a wild tackle.