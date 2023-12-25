Kreuger, Johan Peter – Disruption of oncogenic signaling and anoikis resistance in blebbing breast cancer cells by activation of mechanoreceptors

#Kreuger #Johan #Peter #Disruption #oncogenic #signaling #anoikis #resistance #blebbing #breast #cancer #cells #activation #mechanoreceptors

Background

There is a strong connection between cancer, inflammation and high activity of the enzyme thrombin, which increases the risk of blood clots. We have discovered that the enzyme thrombin can also cause breast cancer cells to display a very intense blister formation (in English ‘blebbing’) which causes them to have increased mobility, which can increase the risk of metastasis, and can also cause the cancer cells to have an increased ability to survive. We have previously discovered that activation of a mechanoreceptor (Piezo1) causes the cancer cells to stop forming blisters, and we will now investigate whether this reduces the cancer cells’ ability to survive and makes them more sensitive to cytostatics.

Description

We are studying a new fundamental mechanism that allows us to understand how breast cancer cells through blistering can gain increased survivability and thereby resistance to treatments. We have discovered that a mechanoreceptor called Piezo1, which sits in the cell membrane, lets calcium into the cancer cell when it is exposed to light touch or activated by the agonist Yoda1, and this leads to the breast cancer cell ceasing blistering, as the cancer cell’s architecture changes. We are now exploring in detail what happens at the molecular level when blister formation ceases in breast cancer cells. Such knowledge can lead to new treatments and diagnostic methods.

Goal

We hope that our research will lead to a better understanding of how breast cancer cells located in inflamed tumor tissue move and survive by undergoing blebbing. Increased knowledge of the mechanisms that control how cancer cells move and can survive can hopefully be used to develop new treatments that can reduce the risk of widespread breast cancer. In the project, we will learn about how bladder-forming cancer cells respond to treatment, and hopefully find markers that can be used in diagnostics. The models we develop can be used by other cancer researchers for studies of cancer cells.

Also Read:  Throw a few leaves in your bag when you pass this tree! Once you boil it and drink it, there will be no trace of those diseases.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Deadly accident tonight in Iasi! A young man died after the car he was in overturned several times
Posted on
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Cricket news 2023 | Usman Khawaja denied permission by the ICC to display a dove sticker on his bat; Usman Khawaja protest
Posted on
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Burping and farting during Christmas dinner: how do you prevent that? | Live smarter
Posted on
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Flood alarm in Regensburg: Danube water level reaches peak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News