Kreuger, Johan Peter – Disruption of oncogenic signaling and anoikis resistance in blebbing breast cancer cells by activation of mechanoreceptors

#Kreuger #Johan #Peter #Disruption #oncogenic #signaling #anoikis #resistance #blebbing #breast #cancer #cells #activation #mechanoreceptors

Background

There is a strong connection between cancer, inflammation and high activity of the enzyme thrombin, which increases the risk of blood clots. We have discovered that the enzyme thrombin can also cause breast cancer cells to display a very intense blister formation (in English ‘blebbing’) which causes them to have increased mobility, which can increase the risk of metastasis, and can also cause the cancer cells to have an increased ability to survive. We have previously discovered that activation of a mechanoreceptor (Piezo1) causes the cancer cells to stop forming blisters, and we will now investigate whether this reduces the cancer cells’ ability to survive and makes them more sensitive to cytostatics.

Description

We are studying a new fundamental mechanism that allows us to understand how breast cancer cells through blistering can gain increased survivability and thereby resistance to treatments. We have discovered that a mechanoreceptor called Piezo1, which sits in the cell membrane, lets calcium into the cancer cell when it is exposed to light touch or activated by the agonist Yoda1, and this leads to the breast cancer cell ceasing blistering, as the cancer cell’s architecture changes. We are now exploring in detail what happens at the molecular level when blister formation ceases in breast cancer cells. Such knowledge can lead to new treatments and diagnostic methods.

Goal

We hope that our research will lead to a better understanding of how breast cancer cells located in inflamed tumor tissue move and survive by undergoing blebbing. Increased knowledge of the mechanisms that control how cancer cells move and can survive can hopefully be used to develop new treatments that can reduce the risk of widespread breast cancer. In the project, we will learn about how bladder-forming cancer cells respond to treatment, and hopefully find markers that can be used in diagnostics. The models we develop can be used by other cancer researchers for studies of cancer cells.