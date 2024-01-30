Kristel and Kathleen have unplanned K3 reunion | RTL Boulevard

#Kristel #Kathleen #unplanned #reunion #RTL #Boulevard

It’s bound to happen: you’re walking through Antwerp on a random Monday and you come across your former colleague who has been living in South Africa for years. Extra special of course when it comes to the ladies of K3. Kristel Verbeke (48) and Kathleen Aerts (45) share photos of their unplanned meeting in Belgium.

“What a warm reunion!”

Kathleen has been living in South Africa for years, but suddenly bumps into her former colleague and friend Kristel in Antwerp. ‘Look who I unexpectedly met in Antwerp yesterday. Unbelievable!’ writes Kathleen. ‘What a warm reunion! I still love you, Kristel.’ The bond between the ladies is still strong, Kathleen adds to the message with #always and #friendsforever.

Kristel also shares a photo. ‘A day in Antwerp and then suddenly meet my Leentje!’ she shares with her followers.

You have not accepted all cookies. To view this content you must adjust your cookie settings.

It has been about fifteen years since Kathleen decided to leave girl group K3. Before that, she worked with Kristel and Karen Damen for more than ten years, but she quit K3 and was replaced by Josje Huisman.

Kathleen has lived in South Africa since 2015, where she runs a guesthouse with her husband. In January, the former singer shared photos of Karen’s visit to South Africa.

You have not accepted all cookies. To view this content you must adjust your cookie settings.