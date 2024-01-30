Kristel and Kathleen have unplanned K3 reunion | RTL Boulevard

#Kristel #Kathleen #unplanned #reunion #RTL #Boulevard

It’s bound to happen: you’re walking through Antwerp on a random Monday and you come across your former colleague who has been living in South Africa for years. Extra special of course when it comes to the ladies of K3. Kristel Verbeke (48) and Kathleen Aerts (45) share photos of their unplanned meeting in Belgium.

“What a warm reunion!”

Kathleen has been living in South Africa for years, but suddenly bumps into her former colleague and friend Kristel in Antwerp. ‘Look who I unexpectedly met in Antwerp yesterday. Unbelievable!’ writes Kathleen. ‘What a warm reunion! I still love you, Kristel.’ The bond between the ladies is still strong, Kathleen adds to the message with #always and #friendsforever.

Kristel also shares a photo. ‘A day in Antwerp and then suddenly meet my Leentje!’ she shares with her followers.

You have not accepted all cookies. To view this content you must adjust your cookie settings.

It has been about fifteen years since Kathleen decided to leave girl group K3. Before that, she worked with Kristel and Karen Damen for more than ten years, but she quit K3 and was replaced by Josje Huisman.

Kathleen has lived in South Africa since 2015, where she runs a guesthouse with her husband. In January, the former singer shared photos of Karen’s visit to South Africa.

You have not accepted all cookies. To view this content you must adjust your cookie settings.

Also Read:  Jamie Foxx resumes filming new film after hospitalization | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project
HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project
Posted on
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Posted on
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Posted on
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News