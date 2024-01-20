Kristersson has given away his voters to Åkesson

#Kristersson #voters #Åkesson

A new political tribe has emerged in Sweden: the “Magdaliberals”

It’s getting worn out now, the 1961 quote by President John F. Kennedy: “He who seeks power by riding on the tiger’s back often ends up in its belly.”

Anyone who believes they can control authoritarian forces ultimately becomes its victim.

Like the Republican Party in the United States. They thought they could control Trump. Or the bourgeois parties who believed that SD could be tamed.

It didn’t turn out that way.

This week, Dagens Nyheter presented a large review of public opinion which showed that support for the former alliance parties has halved since Fredrik Reinfeldt was prime minister.

Then M, KD, L and C gathered together 53 percent of the voters. Today is the 26th.

– Middle-class voters have become homeless, says political scientist Henrik Ekengren Oscarsson, to DN.

Ulf Kristersson’s collaboration with SD has led to voter flight in two directions. On the one hand, voters in the middle have gone to the Social Democrats, and on the other hand, voters on the right have gone to the Sweden Democrats.

The first group, we can call it the Magdaliberals, abhors SD’s fascist and racist ideas. So the very core of the party.

The Magda liberals do not want the authoritarian system change that is underway, not for Sweden to become a closed and nostalgic country, not to reduce personal integrity, introduce whistleblower laws, oppose civil society and public education or celebrate Koran burnings.

They are not homeless in the traditional sense, but precisely homeless.

For the Magda liberals, liberal ideas are about mer individual freedom, not less. As in the Moderates’ official election song “Flyter” from 2010 by Mange Schmidt.

“Build a mosque baby, feel free to build three, baby

Don’t let another motherfucker crush your idea, baby”

In that election, the Moderates got 30 percent, more than the entire bourgeoisie today.

The other group has instead left to the right, to Jimmie Åkesson.

Is anyone surprised? Since 2018, almost all political communication from the Moderates has focused on giving SD the right.

Today, it is hardly possible to tell the difference between moderate members of parliament and SD trolls in social media. It is not normal. And politics has been profoundly affected. Take the Whistleblowing Act as an example.

When SD raised these thoughts in 2018, Tobias Billström, then group leader in the Riksdag, said:

– Introducing a reporting system, as part of this, will unfortunately create an unhealthy relationship between the citizens of a country where you have this. It does not belong in Sweden, but is more something that we associate with countries like East Germany or North Korea or other authoritarian states.

Today he is foreign minister in the government that intends to introduce a version of exactly this. Perhaps it’s no wonder that the occasional moderate voter is thinking about what else SD was really right about all along.

The fact is that the whole idea of ​​cooperation with the SD was correspondingly rejected by the Moderates. Like when Ulf Kristersson went all the way to holocaust survivor Hedi Fried to mark his distance from Jimmie Åkesson’s party.

– He stated that he will never, ever agree to any collusion with SD. He sounded very convincing. We parted in good friendship, she told DN.

When the Moderates not long afterwards turned their backs on the issue, they had a hard time explaining why the promise to Hedi Fried did not apply. It was Alliance-Ulf who promised, not Moderat-Ulf.

The word “never” was more flexible than one might first think.

After the 2022 election, the voter loss to SD has only continued. On election day, M, KD, L and C together collected 35.7 percent. Today it is ten percentage points lower.

If today’s opinion figures were to be election results, a large part of the Moderates’ politicians would lose their seats. In the Riksdag but also in municipalities and regions. Do you really want to continue like this?

The answer you get internally in the Moderates is that as long as the party is in power, no one will challenge the party leader. But is it really true? Hanif Bali, who was once deeply involved in the Moderate Youth League’s internal battles, has already begun to undermine Ulf Kristersson in his Expressenkolumn.

“The question is whether he is the right man for the task,” writes Bali about the party leader.

And of course that is actually a statement.

“He who seeks power by riding on the tiger’s back often ends up in its belly,” Kennedy said.

But how do you actually get out of a stomach once you’ve ended up there? There are basically two ways, neither of which are particularly appealing.

On June 9, there are elections to the European Parliament. It is the first time Tidölaget meets the voters since the government took office and many will probably see it as a good opportunity to tell Ulf Kristersson what they think of his efforts so far.

The interesting thing is that all this happened against better knowledge.

Conservative and liberal parties have repeatedly tried throughout history to tame the extreme right and govern with their support. It has always ended the same way.

This is why the Magda liberals are leaving. They know how the play ends.

The next step, if it goes as usual, is for Jimmie Åkesson himself to be invited to the government and then take power. The moderates can then look forward to being one of several small parties on the bourgeois side.

Both the Liberals and the Center Party were once dominant within the bourgeoisie, then they lost the initiative and today gather only a trickle of their former support.

Many of us warned about what SD cooperation would mean in practice. We were then accused of “painting brown” and shouting “the wolf is coming”. Now the warnings have come true.

Ulf Kristersson has in practice given away a large part of his core voters to the Sweden Democrats.

Åkesson hasn’t even said thank you.