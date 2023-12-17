Kristina and Donovan plan a youth camp

Feeling indebted to Malagasy basketball, Kristina Rakotobe and Donovan Rakotonanahary want to make their contribution to the development of basketball in Madagascar. They are playing sports studies in the United States. They plan to launch a basketball camp, called “Girls Unity Basket”, for teenage girls aged 14 to 16, in Antananarivo. The date remains to be determined.

It was the former member of MB2All Girls who announced this good news on her Facebook page. “I am very happy to announce my project to create a basketball “camp” for young girls aged 14 to 16, called Girls Unity Basketball. During this camp, we will have the opportunity to participate in an exchange of experiences, to learn and share the love of basketball. This camp will be led by Donovan Rakotonanahary and me, some coaches from the national team and other players,” she confides. After the advent of the Afrobasket U18 girls and boys which was played in Madagascar in August, Kristina Nahitantsoa Rakotobe moved to California, firstly, to study and, secondly, to deepen her knowledge of basketball.

A scholar of El Camino Real Charter High School (known locally as “ECR” or “Elco”), Kristina Nahitantsoa Rakotobe will have her work cut out for her as basketball is among the most popular sports in the USA. The school, founded in 1969, was designed to mimic a small college campus, with a large central “quad” and an open campus policy.

As for Donovan Rakotonanahary, he continues his sports studies at Oak Hill Academy, a mixed boarding school located in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, where he will be able to follow his schooling and practice his passion, basketball. The Oak Hill Academy Warriors are considered one of the best prep basketball teams in the country. Big names of American basketball stars in the NBA have gone through this Academy, such as Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony or Rajon Rondo.

With the experiences acquired over more than a year in the United States, the two Malagasy players want to share high-level basketball with young Malagasy girls, the attitudes to adopt to go far in the discipline.

Donné Raherinjatovo