KRO-NCRV shares first images of new season Een Huis Vol | RTL Boulevard

In A house full of emigrates we follow the Jelies family and the Kraan family as they leave their lives in the Netherlands behind and embark on an adventure abroad. Where the Jelies family leaves Tollebeek to realize their Spanish dream, we follow the Kraan family during their emigration to Luxembourg, where they start running a campsite. The series has ten episodes in total.

It has always been a big dream of Johan and Janneke Jelies: to emigrate to Spain with their nine children. The country they visited in the past, with seven children, and immediately fell in love with. Not much later the idea arose to take the step. Their house in Tollebeek has been sold and time is running out. Will they manage to find a house where those same feelings of love arise again? And what are the plans for when they actually arrive?

The Kraan family sees no future for themselves and their children in the Netherlands. In addition, father Ivan wants to spend more time with his family. They have their eye on a campsite, where they will work as a manager. This means that they are responsible for everything that comes with running a campsite. From cleaning, gardening, running the reception to the kitchen and the terrace. And while father Ivan and mother Linda also have to keep the family running.

One house full of emigrantsIt can be seen weekly on KRO-NCRV on NPO 1 from Friday, February 2, 2024. From Friday, February 2, you can watch all episodes in advance via NPO Start.