KRO-NCRV shares first images of new season Een Huis Vol | RTL Boulevard

#KRONCRV #shares #images #season #Een #Huis #Vol #RTL #Boulevard

In A house full of emigrates we follow the Jelies family and the Kraan family as they leave their lives in the Netherlands behind and embark on an adventure abroad. Where the Jelies family leaves Tollebeek to realize their Spanish dream, we follow the Kraan family during their emigration to Luxembourg, where they start running a campsite. The series has ten episodes in total.

It has always been a big dream of Johan and Janneke Jelies: to emigrate to Spain with their nine children. The country they visited in the past, with seven children, and immediately fell in love with. Not much later the idea arose to take the step. Their house in Tollebeek has been sold and time is running out. Will they manage to find a house where those same feelings of love arise again? And what are the plans for when they actually arrive?

The Kraan family sees no future for themselves and their children in the Netherlands. In addition, father Ivan wants to spend more time with his family. They have their eye on a campsite, where they will work as a manager. This means that they are responsible for everything that comes with running a campsite. From cleaning, gardening, running the reception to the kitchen and the terrace. And while father Ivan and mother Linda also have to keep the family running.

One house full of emigrantsIt can be seen weekly on KRO-NCRV on NPO 1 from Friday, February 2, 2024. From Friday, February 2, you can watch all episodes in advance via NPO Start.

Also Read:  Austria's official position regarding Romania's accession to Schengen. Negotiations for "Schengen Air" have not ended

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
FunX DJ Vonneke Bonneke wins alternative radio prize for women | Media
Posted on
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Abuser! This was Ronald Acuña Jr.’s “perreo” against Leones del Caracas in the 2022-2023 final (+Details)
Posted on
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
★ Early SLIT in children reduces the risk of asthma
Posted on
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Ukraine’s response to the Kremlin hit the weakest spot in Putin’s home region
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News