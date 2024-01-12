Kröger Agroliner box trolley collects crop protection agent

The German machine manufacturer Kröger Fahrzeugbau is showing an Agroliner box truck with a liquid-tight bottom and collection of any crop protection products at the Mechanization Exhibition Bulb Region (SMTB) trade fair. The cart was made with tulip cultivation in mind, where the planting material is pre-treated the day before planting. – Photos: Bob Karsten

Slope and drainage gutter

Compared to a standard Agroliner box trolley with hydraulic fuse, the trolley is equipped with a liquid-tight bottom and a slope. In concrete terms, this means that the edges are sealed and that the bottom has a slope of 5 centimeters.

The Agroliner box trolley has been raised by 5 centimeters at the front. As a result, the car has a slope.

A gutter has been placed at the back of the box truck into which any residue of crop protection products can drain, with a 120 liter water tank underneath. Kröger Fahrzeugbau charges an additional fee of € 1,990 for these adjustments.

Author: Bob Karsten

A 120-liter water tank has been placed at the bottom to collect any residue.

The edges are sealed and a drainage channel has been created at the back.

