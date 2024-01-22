Krzysztof Gawkowski on Musk’s visit: I would like Poland to develop

#Krzysztof #Gawkowski #Musks #visit #Poland #develop

There are no talks that will end with a meeting – says the guest of RMF FM and the RMF24 internet radio min. Digitization Krzysztof Gawkowski asked about Elon Musk’s visit to Poland. This is a very personal visit, he emphasizes.

When asked whether an investment related to Tesla is possible in our country due to the visit, the RMF FM guest replies: I would like Poland to develop, but I don’t know anything about it or Musk confirming any big investment. “We, as a ministry, have not tried to arrange a meeting. Mr. Musk’s representatives contacted us, claiming that there will be one, but they do not know what the schedule will look like,” said the minister.

“This case could have been closed from the beginning. And the president doesn’t know what he was waiting for” – this is how Krzysztof Gawkowski comments on Andrzej Duda’s announcement of another pardon for Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik.

“The president is escalating the situation in Poland and that is strange to me,” said the guest of RMF FM and RMF24 online radio.