Krzysztof Kwiatkowski is a guest of Talks at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24

  • Yesterday, January 14 (20:33)

    Independent senator, former head of the Supreme Audit Office and former Minister of Justice Krzysztof Kwiatkowski will be the guest of the Interview at 7:00 on RMF FM and Radio RMF24. Questions will be asked, among others: about the future fate of Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik, Adam Bondar’s ruthless “clean-up” at the National Prosecutor’s Office, and also about the words of President Andrzej Duda, who spoke about the “terror of the so-called rule of law.”

    Krzysztof Kwiatkowski / Piotr Szydłowski / RMF FM Archive

    Strong words from Duda. Kosiniak-Kamysz and Zgorzelski respond

