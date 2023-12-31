Kuldīga Hospital’s new building – 20 years / Article

#Kuldīga #Hospitals #building #years #Article

At the very end of 2003, the residents of Kuldīdz could finally celebrate, because the hospital moved to newly built houses. Until then, it was in buildings built in the 19th century for the needs of a needle factory. Until Jurgis, they were the most dilapidated and oldest hospital buildings in the country. The need to build a new one began to be thought of already in Soviet times, the first foundation stone was laid in 1987, but the construction work stopped. It started only after Latvia regained its independence. By now, stories about the terrible condition of the old buildings have already become legends.

“There was a therapy department above the kitchen, in the therapy department once a pot with soup overturned, they used to take products out with the pots and pour them into bowls with a ladle. Then, when that amount of soup spilled on the floor, the floor was so porous that the soup partially spilled back into the kitchen I am below,” said the former head of the Kuldīga hospital, Ivars Eglītis.

20 years ago, there was the first hospital in Kuldīga, which was designed and built according to the latest medical standards of that time after the regaining of Latvia’s independence. Although funds have been invested in the development and improvement of services over the years, many things have served their time,

therefore, in the next two years, with the support of European Union funds, more than one million euros will be invested here.

“One of the long-awaited things is the arrangement of the ventilation system. In fact, we will be able to provide the missing, out-of-service items in each department, including this one for the outpatient department,” said Andris Aniņš, chairman of the board of the Kuldīga hospital.

“We already have specialists, we just need to provide them with equipment so that they can work, we will expand the range of traumatology, which our own traumatologists provide, as well as cardiology, outpatient examinations,” added Edgars Siliņš, chief doctor of Kuldīga Hospital.

Statistical data show that this year, slightly more than 50% of patients from Kuldīga district, 20.5% from Saldus district, residents of Talsi, Dienvikkurzeme, Tukum and other districts were also treated here. A total of more than 3,970 patients. At the end of the year, the maternity ward welcomed the 500th baby.

However, like elsewhere, it has not been easy to make ends meet here either. The management of the hospital also changed in the middle of the year.

“During my time, when we started with losses of minus half a million, we have managed to maintain the fact that it did not get worse, we see positive features in the last two months. We are crawling out of the hole in the field. Next year promises to be more successful, we have learned a lot, so that Kuldīga Hospital receives appropriate compensation for the services provided funding from the state,” Aniņš presented

Kuldīgas Hospital is one of the few hospitals in Latvia that has also introduced a long-term social care service.

