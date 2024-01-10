Kumimanu fordycei, the Largest Extinct Penguin Species

#Kumimanu #fordycei #Largest #Extinct #Penguin #Species

Penguins are very unique aquatic animals. Even though they mostly live in Antarctica and the sub-Antarctic region, penguins’ popularity extends throughout the world. Penguins themselves come from various species with varying sizes. The smallest is the Little Penguin which measures around 30 cm, and the largest species is the Emperor Penguin which measures up to 1.3 m.

Not many people know that the cute and adorable penguins we know today were once giant animals capable of reaching extraordinary heights and weights. However, recently experts discovered a penguin fossil which is believed to be the largest penguin that ever existed.

This fossil is Kumimanu fordyceiand here you will be invited to find out more about this giant penguin.

1. Fossil discovery

Various fossil discoveries show that early penguins reached enormous sizes, making the largest penguins alive today appear small. Newly discovered species, Kumimanu fordyceiis the largest penguin fossil ever found, with an estimated weight of around 159 kg.

Research team from Cambridge Universityreported this discovery in Journal of Paleontology in 2023. This fossil was discovered in 57 million year old coastal rocks in North Otago, on New Zealand’s South Island, between 2016 and 2017.

Also Read: 7 Facts About Common Murre, A Waterfowl Often Considered A Penguin

Continue reading the article below

Editor’s picks

2. Physical appearance

Kumimanu fordycei restoration (commons.wikimedia.org)

According to research published in Journal of Paleontology 2023, 3D rendering of a skeleton Kumimanu fordycei estimates that this bird weighs about 159 kg. However, the height of these ancient penguins is more difficult to determine.

Also Read:  At first I was very disappointed, but in the end I fell in love with the little hand-held pécé

The reason is, fossils Kumimanu fordycei what was found was incomplete, making it difficult for researchers to estimate its overall size. However, it is estimated that the height of this waterfowl is around 1.5 to 1.8 m.

Previously, the largest penguin fossil discovered was Palaeeudyptes klekowskii. It weighs 116 kg and is about 2.1 m tall. Kumimanu fordycei It is considered the largest penguin that ever lived at about three times the size of today’s largest penguin.

3. The oldest ancient penguin

According to All Thats Interesting, Kumimanu fordycei and Petradyptes stonehousei may be the two oldest ancient penguins. Their fossil remains may give researchers a better understanding of how ancient penguins evolved around the world.

Giant ancient penguins, such as Kumimanu fordycei still existed until about 27 million years ago. Researchers are still not sure why these waterfowl became extinct, but it is thought that competition and a lack of resources were the cause of the penguin’s extinction.

4. Why did ancient penguins grow so big

penguin illustration (commons.m.wikimedia.org/Andrew Skujins)

Explained University of Cambridge, it is thought that early penguins grew to giant sizes because it made them more efficient in the water. Size provides many advantages. Larger penguins can catch larger prey. In addition, their large size will make them better at maintaining body temperature in cold waters. It is possible that by exceeding 45 kg, ancient penguins could have spread from New Zealand to other parts of the world.

Large warm-blooded marine animals living today can dive to great depths. This gives rise to speculation as to whether Kumimanu fordycei has an ecology that penguins do not have today, namely being able to dive into deeper waters and find food that is inaccessible to penguins today.

Also Read:  update with bug fixes for iPhone

Also read: Dear children, penguins can sleep thousands of times a day

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Houthi Rampage in Red Sea, Sends Biggest Attack – Paralyzed Sailing
Houthi Rampage in Red Sea, Sends Biggest Attack – Paralyzed Sailing
Posted on
Honda 0 Series: the first in 2026
Honda 0 Series: the first in 2026
Posted on
An ultra-wide monitor is the latest result of the collaboration between Porsche Design and AOC
An ultra-wide monitor is the latest result of the collaboration between Porsche Design and AOC
Posted on
ZIG ZAG&Rainis in a swimsuit | liepajniekiem.lv
ZIG ZAG&Rainis in a swimsuit | liepajniekiem.lv
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News