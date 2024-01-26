Kurt Grössinger is 65 | SK Storm

#Kurt #Grössinger #Storm

132 competitive games for Sturm

The year 1980/81 brought fewer assignments for the trained technical draftsman – but with the sensational autumn championship title and the narrowly missed championship title, it was an unforgettable highlight. He was there in the 7-0 win against the Wiener Sportclub, when Gernot Jurtin scored five (!) goals, as well as in the bitter 1-4 loss against Rapid. This time as right-back in defense Saria; Grössinger, Schilcher, Pichler, Schauss.

In 1981/82 Kurt was not only a regular player on the right and left side of defense and as a stopper, he also played in all four UEFA Cup games – against CSKA Moscow (1:0 and 1:2) and against IFK Göteborg (2:2 and 2 :3) – for use.

Otto Baric was followed by the coaching duo Gernot Fraydl and Robert Pflug. Unfortunately, injuries set Grössinger back a bit. However, he was there when the Gruabn reopened at the end of October 1982. In the great European Cup year 1983/84 he was used in the UEFA Cup highlights against Lok Leipzig (0-1 on snow in Leipzig and Sturm’s celebrated promotion to the quarter-finals) and against Nottingham Forest (0-1 in England). In 1985, Grössinger ended his playing career with Sturm under Hermann Stessl due to injury. A 3:2 against SV Spittal in the Gruabn with the Saria defense; Chris Binder, Pichler, Grössinger, Feirer was his last match.

In total, Grössinger played 132 competitive games for Sturm (championship, ÖFB Cup, UI Cup and UEFA Cup).

Also Read:  A German trading giant went bankrupt

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Ergonomics in good shape at UQAM
Ergonomics in good shape at UQAM
Posted on
Do you drink alcohol? Here’s how it affects your sleep | Life
Do you drink alcohol? Here’s how it affects your sleep | Life
Posted on
if you are among these workers it is great news I The profit is notable –
if you are among these workers it is great news I The profit is notable –
Posted on
Hungarian to Mars! – (season 1 episode 7)
Hungarian to Mars! – (season 1 episode 7)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News