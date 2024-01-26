Kurt Grössinger is 65 | SK Storm

#Kurt #Grössinger #Storm

132 competitive games for Sturm

The year 1980/81 brought fewer assignments for the trained technical draftsman – but with the sensational autumn championship title and the narrowly missed championship title, it was an unforgettable highlight. He was there in the 7-0 win against the Wiener Sportclub, when Gernot Jurtin scored five (!) goals, as well as in the bitter 1-4 loss against Rapid. This time as right-back in defense Saria; Grössinger, Schilcher, Pichler, Schauss.

In 1981/82 Kurt was not only a regular player on the right and left side of defense and as a stopper, he also played in all four UEFA Cup games – against CSKA Moscow (1:0 and 1:2) and against IFK Göteborg (2:2 and 2 :3) – for use.

Otto Baric was followed by the coaching duo Gernot Fraydl and Robert Pflug. Unfortunately, injuries set Grössinger back a bit. However, he was there when the Gruabn reopened at the end of October 1982. In the great European Cup year 1983/84 he was used in the UEFA Cup highlights against Lok Leipzig (0-1 on snow in Leipzig and Sturm’s celebrated promotion to the quarter-finals) and against Nottingham Forest (0-1 in England). In 1985, Grössinger ended his playing career with Sturm under Hermann Stessl due to injury. A 3:2 against SV Spittal in the Gruabn with the Saria defense; Chris Binder, Pichler, Grössinger, Feirer was his last match.

In total, Grössinger played 132 competitive games for Sturm (championship, ÖFB Cup, UI Cup and UEFA Cup).