Kurzemnieks, coach of five Olympians, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Athletics – Athletics – Sportacentrs.com

Athletics coach Uldis Kurzemnieks will receive an award in the nomination “For Lifetime Contribution”. The coach was born in 1943 in Riga, he spent his childhood and youth in Tukuma, where he graduated from Raina High School and began his career as a track and field athlete. He used to do athletics – hurdle running. Uldis Kurzemnieks won third place in the 400m hurdles at the 1967 Latvian championship, reaching a personal record of 54.0 seconds. After compulsory service in the army, he studied at the Latvian State Institute of Physical Culture, which he graduated with honors in 1969. He started working as an athletics coach already during his studies and was at the cradle of the Athletics School of the “Daugava” sports complex. The entire working life of Uldas Kurzemnieks was spent in athletics, during which many Latvian record holders were raised, as well as participants of the European, World and Olympic Games.

The students of coach Uldas Kurzemnieks have proudly represented Latvia in international competitions. The experienced coach has prepared five Olympic Games participants – Juri Toni, Zinti Ekmani, Ilonda Lūsi, Jānis Karlivanas and Jānis Leiti.

Special mention should also be made of outstanding track and field athletes who once trained under Uldas Kurzemnieks, such as Marina Krivošeina and Vineta Plūksna-Ikauniece. It should also be noted that the athlete Jānis Leitis won the European U23 Junior Long Jump Championship in Kaunas in 2009, and in 2012 I set the Latvian record in the 400m run.

Uldis Kurzemnieks took part in the Summer Olympic Games in London, the Paralympic Games in London, the Olympic Games in Beijing and as the coach of speed skater Ilonda Luse also in the Winter Olympic Games in Nagano.

In 2009, Uldis Kurzemnieks received the “Riga’s best coach” award, in 2016 – “For lifetime contribution” in the Riga Sport laureate. In 2017, athletics coach Uldis Kurzemnieks received the Order of the Three Stars for his special merits for the Latvian state, as well as several times he received letters of honor from the Supreme Council and the Cabinet of Ministers for his high-value achievements in European and world championships. In 2021, Uldis Kurzemnieks received the award of the European Athletics Association – “Federation Award”.

“As a coach, it has always been primary for me that my students grow up to be good people, to achieve their goals not only in sports, but also in life and career. In my work as a coach, I certainly did not set as my only task to raise only high-level athletes, world or Olympic champions, an equally important task was to instill in each of them the willpower, which is an essential factor so that after finishing sports they can find their place in life and be good in their field specialists. The greatest praise for the work done as a coach at the moment is that I receive gratitude from former students that in a sense I have also contributed to what they have achieved in life”, Uldis Kurzemnieks is happy.

In his personal life, Uldis Kurzemnieks is a sociable and extremely family-oriented person who always gathers around him not only family members, but also his former students and study group members, for whom he tends to regularly organize gatherings.

His biggest support on a daily basis is his wife Zeltīte, with whom they have been happily married for fifty-two years. Young in his eighties, Uldis Kurzemnieks, after a stressful job as a coach, together with his spouse, currently manages his property on the side of Kolka, where, living on the coast of the Livonian Sea, he enjoys walks in the forest, occasionally goes with local fishermen to the sea and, as he himself admits, from morning to night looking for different physical activities. Apart from economic activities, he is also fascinated by reading books, especially biographies of already powerful personalities, as well as indulging in gastronomic pleasures.

An accomplice in pranks to grandchildren, an authority to his family members, an ever-responsive advisor to former students who will find the time and energy to be there for everyone. Demanding towards himself and others, benevolent and wise at heart, charismatic – this is the coach and inspiring personality – Uldis Kurzemnieks.

The solemn award ceremony “Award of the Year in Athletics” will be held on January 16 at 19.00 in the Ādaži cultural center. The event will honor the best track and field athletes of 2023, coaches, new Latvian record holders and European Athletics Association award winners.