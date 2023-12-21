KV Mechelen records a good win against Standard after Bokadi’s early red card

#Mechelen #records #good #win #Standard #Bokadis #early #red #card

13′ – Red – Merveille Bokadi

28′ – Verv. Moussa Djenepo by Lucas Noubi Ngnokam

35′ – Goal – Norman Bassette (1 – 0)

45+1′ – Cont. Nathan Ngoy by Ibe Hautekiet

51′ – Yellow – David Bates

59′ – Cont. Mory Konaté by Bill Leeroy Antonio

67′ – Doelpunt – Kerim Mrabti (2 – 0)

74′ – Verv. Norman Bassette by Lion Lauberbach

79′ – Verv. Marlon Fossey door Cihan Canak

82′ – Yellow – Rob Schoofs

84′ – Substitution. Kerim Mrabti by Yonas Malede

90+3′ – Goal penalty – Geoffry Hairemans (3 – 0)

Finally another win for KV Mechelen, Standard continues to roll on. An early (and questionable) red card for Bokadi allowed the home team to win for the second time under Besnik Hasi. Bassette opened the scoring, Mrabti provided security and Hairemans recorded the final score. Standard scores 2 out of 12 and sees Malinwa come next to the score.

KV Mechelen – Standard in a nutshell:

Key moment: Standard comes out of the dressing room with fresh courage, but then Price just leaves the ball in the middle of the second half. Mrabti punishes the mistake mercilessly, the match was over at that moment.

Man of the match: Geoffry Hairemans was omnipresent today. The metronome in the Mechelen midfield scattered passes, and ultimately put the icing on the cake with the 3-0.

Striking: Standard does not like to visit Achter de Kazerne. This is already the fourth match in a row that the Rouches have lost to KV Mechelen.

Dramatic first half for Standard

KV Mechelen and Standard both had a frustrating weekend and wanted to flush it out with a great performance. Standard had to do without the injured Alzate and Vanheusden.

After a short study round, the Rouches took the initiative, Price kicked a long shot into the side net.

Then the sea opened up behind for Bassette. Bokadi ran into the young striker, referee Boterberg ruled that he only went for goal and therefore gave Bokadi a red card.

With the numerical superiority, KV Mechelen resolutely took over command. Hairemans aimed a free kick over and, after a nice move, hit the post with the outside of his left hand. The home team could also have received a penalty when Fossey pushed Bassette in the back.

Ultimately it was the same Bassette who broke the spell for Malinwa. He was played well in depth by Walsh and was then able to get rid of Laifis far too easily. Bodart had no chance on the shot that followed, 1-0 for KVM.

Things went from bad to worse for Standard in the first half, as Ngoy and Djenepo had to be replaced due to an injury.

Malinwa finishes it off in a nice second half

Carl Hoefkens had clearly got his men back on edge in the dressing room, Standard started the second half with confidence.

There were no big chances, only Sowah and Kanga were able to kick on goal. Bassette also missed a goal for the home team.

Standard could not maintain the high pressure and ultimately Price made a mistake. He left the ball for Foulon, Malinwa played it well and ultimately Mrabti was able to score with a collision.

The spell was broken and then KV Mechelen pushed through. One opportunity after another was missed, Lauberbach in particular should have been on the scoreboard.

In between, Standard had claimed a penalty after a handball from Walsh, but Boterberg did not respond.

At the very end, the ball hit the spot at the other end, and O’Neill stopped substitute Malede’s shot with his arm next to his body. Outstanding player Hairemans did not fail from eleven meters and put the 3-0 final score on the board.

The victory puts KV Mechelen in 9th place next to Standard, for the Rouches the Champions Play-offs are gradually becoming an impossible task.

Reactions after KV Mechelen – Standard:

Carl Hoefkens: “We started very well, exactly as we had anticipated. We were really the best team, until that red card. It is normal that it changes the game completely, then it was difficult for us until half time. We then swallow also an avoidable goal. I think we were the best team after half time and we should have scored. If we score that I would like to see it again, but in the end we concede another avoidable goal. Even after that we don’t crack all the way, until the penalty in extra time we were in the match. I am proud of my players, I have not seen anyone who let it hang. What bothers me most is that our referees are very fast. From the moment Bassette goes down he has his red card already, that’s starting to stand out. We have a lot of setbacks with the injured defenders and the suspension now. But we are Standard, and we have to continue to believe in the players who are playing. Although 2 out of 12 is not enough, that is simply the truth.”

Arnaud Bodart: “The result is disappointing, we come here for the 3 points. We were down from the red card, especially in the first half. After half-time we came out of the dressing room well, but in the end we still lost. For me, the red card came after a 50/50 match. I don’t understand what happened until half-time, we let it go too much.”

Besnik Hasi: “This is very rewarding, we already deserved more in the last 3 games. Now we are lucky with that red card and we score at the right moments. We had a difficult time in the second half, the second goal really helped us.” liberated. We keep a clean sheet at the back, so it was a deserved victory. Bassette is a fast young guy, it is not easy to defend against him. Although he has to be able to hold on for longer.”

Rob Schoofs: “This is a great victory. Even with the red card, 3-0 against Standard is not a given. We were well in the block and did not get into trouble, we also had plenty of good chances ourselves. In the second half there was a little more pressure from them, but we remained calm. In the end we wanted to do it a bit too well, but that was not necessary. Although it is good that the opportunities were there.”

Phase by phase

End: KV Mechelen easily wins against combative Standard

The match is over, KV Mechelen wins 3-0.

Standard started the second half brightly and even had a few chances to equalize. Ultimately, Price gave a goal to the home team, but the Rouches were unable to recover from this blow.

KV Mechelen had chance after chance, eventually Hairemans made it 3-0 from eleven meters.

Hairemans finishes it

Geoffry Hairemans puts the icing on a large Mechelen cake. He scores the penalty flawlessly and thus gives himself a reward for a strong match.

Penalty!

The images are clear. Malede steps on O’Neill’s arms, which are clearly hanging next to his body. Penalty for Malinwa.

Hands at Standard?

Will KV Mechelen get a penalty? In the same phase the ball still ended up on O’Neill’s hand.

Lauberbach against the crossbar (and Walsh’s face)

What an opportunity for Lauberbach. The German striker gets a free header chance, but aims for the crossbar. The ball comes back into the field and Walsh seems to be able to head it. However, Lauberbach does not see him coming and throws his foot at the ball, which ends up straight in the face of the right back. A bit clumsy.

3 – extra time

An extra 3 minutes will be added.

Daam Foulon plays a strong game and underlines this with a nice rush. The equally strong Hairemans just cannot reach his colliding cross.

Coucke soon gets his team into trouble. He runs wild on a long ball and then hits the leather into Price’s feet. The goal is empty, but the Northern Irishman’s shot lacks conviction. A defender clears up.

Gallery play

Schoofs briefly shows his technical qualities. He goes past his opponent with a great panna and then sends Antonio deep. Lauberbach cannot make a sufficient start with his cross.

Does Lauberbach brighten up his substitute with a goal?

It is now opportunity after opportunity for KV Mechelen.

Geert Heremans on Radio 1

Lauberbach has just replaced Bassette and comes into the picture for the first time after a good action by Antonio. However, the striker leaves the ball a bit clumsily and Price is able to clear. Less than a minute later he does much better, his shot from the turn is just saved from the corner by Bodart.

Kanga spectacular

Standard is once again sticking its nose to the window. The ball eventually comes to Kanga, who tries with a spectacular bicycle kick. However, the striker does not fully touch the leather and cannot therefore be really dangerous.