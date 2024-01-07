Kwilu: health staff strike and persistence of insecurity disrupt health activities

The persistence of insecurity due to the Mobondo phenomenon and the strike of health personnel are disrupting health activities in the province of Kwilu, worries the Provincial Health Division.

“Certainly, the healthcare workers’ strike has been going on here for more than a month… there is a lot of setbacks, even though there is some positive report. This strike has had a negative impact on most of our health indicators with regard to certain diseases with an epidemiological tendency recorded in the provinces. This puts our populations at serious risk from resurgences of certain epidemics. However, steps are being taken to ameliorate the challenges that await us in 2024. Among these challenges, sanitation remains one of the areas of concern in the Kwilu health sector,” says Dr Donat Kuma, Head of the Division. interim provincial health officer of Kwilu.

In several provinces of the DRC, the resurgence of certain epidemics was addressed in the communication from Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde during the 112th meeting of the Council of Ministers. In his speech, the head of the central executive returned to some alerts about the epidemiological situation in the country with regard to the resurgence of certain epidemics, notably poliomyelitis spotted around the “Bitshaku Tshaku” river in the commune of Barumbu. in Kinshasa, measles in the province of Kwilu and Kwango. The resurgence of epidemics comes at the same time as the DRC is facing monkeypox.

Jean-Marie Makuma

