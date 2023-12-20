#Kyiv #analyst #confusion #Ukraine #military #leadership #recognized

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to comply with the army’s request and mobilize half a million people for the war. This was revealed at the annual evaluation held by him on Tuesday, where he answered the questions received, similar to his enemy, Russian President Putin.

As Russian forces advanced on the eastern front, according to reports from the battlefield, differences between the Ukrainian military leadership and the presidential administration are reported to be intensifying. One sign of this is that at a rare question-and-answer event, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi revealed that the army asked him to mobilize 450-500 thousand people, and also indicated that he did not like it.

“This is a serious number and I need serious arguments to support this direction. I need specific information about what will happen to the one-million-strong Ukrainian army after that,” he said.

Commentators regularly mention that there is not a complete agreement between Zelensky and his popular chief of staff, Valery Zaluzhny.

For example, the general did not like the fact that Zelensky replaced the head of several regional recruiting offices. However, the president caught between the two fires had to demonstrate to his Western supporters that he is taking action against corruption. Many recruiters were suspected of being exempted from front-line service for bribes. In the meantime, the conscription officers were also accused of collecting men of military age, even from the street, using harsh methods similar to those of the Russians.

The chief of staff also angered Zelenskyi by declaring in November that a stalemate had emerged in the war with the Russians. This was quickly rejected by the president. Zaluzhny and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov were instructed in November to come up with fresh mobilization plans after it became clear that the major Ukrainian counteroffensive had stalled.

Zelensky admitted that the issue of the new wave of mobilization is a “very sensitive topic”.

He claimed that his initial opposition to the current idea “wasn’t about the number of personnel” or that it wasn’t due to a personal conflict with the army commander, the British Telegraph newspaper quoted him as saying. The problem is the estimated cost of 500 billion hryvnias, which is approximately HUF 4,730 billion.

“It takes six Ukrainian taxpayers to finance one Ukrainian soldier… that’s what the numbers say. This is not a personal matter, I will discuss those with my majesty,” he said. As he put it, he “has a working relationship” with Zaluzsnij. “This is not a personal thing, but a responsibility to more than 40 million people”. However, according to Ukrainian fact finder Yury Nikonov, the conflict hinders Ukraine’s preparation for future battles. “There is confusion in Ukraine and the military leadership has recognized this,” he said.

Many consider Zaluzsny a potential presidential candidate and thus a rival.

Zelensky’s trust index fell from 84 percent to 62 percent, according to a survey released on Tuesday by the Kyiv Institute of Sociology. At the same time, Zaluzhnij’s confidence index is 88 percent. According to the president’s critics, he only wants “an appearance of mobilization”, but according to his supporters, he wants to protect his compatriots from bloodshed. At the same time, the Telegraph quotes a counter-opinion from Colonel Viktor Kevlyuk, who mobilized in the more nationalist western Ukraine in 2014: “We have no choice but to be bloodthirsty.”

Any mobilization plan must also be approved by the Ukrainian parliament. Meanwhile, Kiev finds itself in a difficult situation because the financial aid expected from the United States and the European Union has stopped.