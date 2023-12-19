Kyiv: Eavesdropping equipment was found in a room intended for assistant commanders of the Ukrainian army

#Kyiv #Eavesdropping #equipment #room #intended #assistant #commanders #Ukrainian #army

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Sunday that it had found wiretapping equipment in one of the military commander V. Zaluzhno’s rooms, but the device found was not working.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military, citing a statement from the SBU, said similar devices were found at a workplace for its support staff.

A source familiar with the case confirmed to the AFP news agency that the detected devices were used in two offices: in one of them V. Zalužnas worked, and in the other – his assistants.

In comments published in Ukrainian media, Zaluzhn said he had to move to the office where the devices were found on Monday and that he did not believe any classified information could have been leaked.

“I work in several places. It happened in one of them. I haven’t been there for a long time. But we checked and found it,” he said.

He added that an investigation had been launched.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  UN "horrified" by Israeli force in Gaza's biggest hospital -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health
Posted on
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News