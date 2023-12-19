Kyiv: Eavesdropping equipment was found in a room intended for assistant commanders of the Ukrainian army

#Kyiv #Eavesdropping #equipment #room #intended #assistant #commanders #Ukrainian #army

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on Sunday that it had found wiretapping equipment in one of the military commander V. Zaluzhno’s rooms, but the device found was not working.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military, citing a statement from the SBU, said similar devices were found at a workplace for its support staff.

A source familiar with the case confirmed to the AFP news agency that the detected devices were used in two offices: in one of them V. Zalužnas worked, and in the other – his assistants.

In comments published in Ukrainian media, Zaluzhn said he had to move to the office where the devices were found on Monday and that he did not believe any classified information could have been leaked.

“I work in several places. It happened in one of them. I haven’t been there for a long time. But we checked and found it,” he said.

He added that an investigation had been launched.

