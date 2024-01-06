Kyiv has published photos of what it claims is a downed Russian hypersonic missile

Ukraine’s state emergency service posted photos on its Telegram channel showing a crane pulling out the remains of a missile from the ground.

“Engineers in Kyiv neutralized the warhead of the enemy’s Kinzhal hypersonic missile,” the government department said.

The AFP news agency could not verify this claim.

Ukraine said on Tuesday it had shot down 10 Kinzhal missiles launched by Russia in a wave of mass strikes on Ukrainian cities that killed six people.

The Kinzhal missiles form part of an arsenal of weapons that Russian President Vladimir Putin says are indestructible due to their speed of up to ten times the speed of sound.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, Moscow reserves these warheads for targets it considers high-value and well-protected.

Kyiv has repeatedly said that the Patriot air defense system is vital to the country’s defense against Russia.

Ukraine is calling for more military support from the West amid concerns that some countries are war-weary as the conflict drags on for nearly two years.

