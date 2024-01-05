#Kylian #Mbappé #reprimands #reporters

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappé reacted angrily to a question about his new, somewhat freer role in the French champions’ game.

Asked by a journalist whether this new role could help convince him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé replied: “Because I wasn’t important before? I was always important. I’m not more important now than before “It was always like that.”

He’s going through the normal “evolution of a player. Since I came to PSG, I’ve been improving steadily.”

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires at the end of June, so a free transfer after the end of the season is an issue.

Real Madrid is still considered the biggest interested party. Most recently, Mbappé left his future open: “I haven’t made my decision,” said the 25-year-old on Wednesday evening after the Super Cup win against Toulouse.

Mbappé moved from Monaco to Paris in 2017 and has so far scored a total of 234 competitive goals for PSG.

In the current season, the French international currently has 22 goals in 23 appearances.