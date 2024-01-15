KYOKUSHIKAI KARATE – Five clubs benefit from equipment allocation

Five clubs in the capital and Bongolava benefited from equipment.

Created in 2020, the Madagascar Kyokushinkai Honbu (MKH) association continues to popularize this style of karate in the country. The national Kyokushikai karate-do association distributed, on Saturday, at the Petit Lascars Lycée Condorcet Antananarivo, training and competition equipment to five clubs in the capital and the regions, namely Shidokan, Kyokushin Ivato, KWF Mad, Mokko and Tsiroanomandidy .

The equipment collection was initiated by the Pierre Grondin KWF dojo of Réunion and KWF Madagascar in partnership with the Rotary club of Sainte-Marie Roland Garros Centenaire. Supported by the Reunion league WUKF, this fundraising effort made it possible to collect sixty-three high kimonos, forty-three low kimonos, fifteen overall kimonos, eight colored belts, fifty white belts, a shin guard and other equipment which was donated to the clubs concerned.

The Antananarivo Rotary Club facilitated the sending of materials. As part of the popularization of kyokushinkai, senseï Sebastien Boulerand, fourth dan, was in Madagascar to lead a course in mid-December. “We will continue in this direction and we will soon organize training courses in other regions such as Bongolava, Vakinankaratra and Toliara,” confided the president of MKH, Njiva Manankasina Ratahirintsoa, ​​holder of the fourth dan rank.

Serge Rasanda

