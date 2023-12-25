Kyrgyz sports stars refuse to compete under the flag painted by the president

#Kyrgyz #sports #stars #refuse #compete #flag #painted #president

Some of them have declared that they will not accept the new flag and will continue to defend the honor of the old one, writes “Inside The Games”.

For example, the world Greco-Roman wrestling champion Zholamanas Šaršenbekov adheres to this attitude.

“I have the old flag and I have absolutely no plans to change it. And in the future, I will only compete under her,” said the 24-year-old titled wrestler.

“Like 99 percent of Kyrgyz people, I don’t recognize the new flag,” seconded world kickboxing champion Dastan Sharsheyev. – I have been representing Senaja since I was 19 years old and I still consider it an honor. The flag is our history and our future. There is no need to change anything.”

“I know the only thing: my beloved flag will always remain in my hands and heart,” added Azamatas Baimatov, a long-time defender of the national football team.

The new flag was officially approved by the Kyrgyz parliament last week following the president’s request.

Its design remained similar to the old one, which symbolized the Central Asian country since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1992.

A glowing yellow circle on a red background represents the sun seen through a hole in the roof of a traditional Kyrgyz yurt.

However, S. Japarov tried to “straighten out” the rays around the wreath, arguing that foreigners often mistakenly associated them with a sunflower flower, not the sun.

The president, who will rule the country that lacks natural resources, but is still poor, from 2021 even argued that the new flag will stimulate economic development.

Although the change of the state symbol has attracted protests and criticism from various public figures, there is no promise to back down.

“After all, we didn’t repaint it blue or white, only minor corrections were made. From now on, the sun really shines and smiles on us, and we will become a developed and independent state”, commented S. Japarov.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisakov assured that all Kyrgyz athletes will have to use only the new flag in international competitions from now on.

Kyrgyz have won 7 medals at the Olympics so far, all in wrestling and judo.