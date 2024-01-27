L. Austin’s cancer prognosis is excellent, further treatment is not required, doctors say

Austin, 70, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December and spent two weeks in hospital with complications from minor surgery to treat the cancer. Despite the complications, the cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent, his doctors said Friday.

