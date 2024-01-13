La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 thinking about Costa Rica; there was a surprise

#Bicolor #travels #Miami #challenge #thinking #Costa #Rica #surprise

24 soccer players accompanied by technical assistants Bernardo Redín and Alexis Mendoza, traveled to the USA to face Iceland.

The Honduran National Team left this Saturday for the United States, where they will hold the friendly against Iceland next Wednesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. local time.

With a delegation of 24 soccer players, in which Alexander López joined at the last minute after the loss of Jorge Benguché, our national teams traveled to American soil with one objective: to win against the Europeans.

In the afternoon of this day, everyone’s team was transported to the Palmerola International Airport in Comayagua, the first station before arriving in Fort Laudardale, Florida.

Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Redín commanded the La H boat, which will join Reinaldo Rueda, who will also arrive in Miami, United States.

Many suitcases, happy faces and others saying goodbye to their loved ones through mobile devices, were part of the goodbye of the Bicolor players from Catracho territory.

The Bicolor Nacional will play at the DRV PNK in Miami, United States, home of Argentine star Lionel Andrés Messi, who began training this Saturday for the 2024 MLS season.

It should be noted that for this international commitment, La H will only have players from the National League, since, as it is not a FIFA Date, legionnaires who play in Europe are ruled out.

The legionnaires who are active in the MLS were also not taken into account, as well as the Hondurans who are without a team, such as Andy Nájar, Romell Quioto.

GOALKEEPERS

LUIS LÓPEZ I REAL SPAIN

HAROLD FONSECA I OLANCHO

MARLON LICONA I MOTAGUA

DEFENSES

KEVIN ALVAREZ I MOTAGUA

CARLOS MELENDEZ | MOTAGUA

CARLOS ARGUETA I MOTAGUA

MARCELO SANTOS I MOTAGUA

WESLY DECAS I MOTAGUA

DEVRON GARCÍA I REAL ESPAÑA

JULIÁN MARTINEZ | OLYMPIA

JAVIER ARRIAGA I MARATHON

MIDFIELDERS

JORGE ALVAREZ | OLYMPIA

CARLOS PINEDA | OLYMPIA

JOSÉ PINTO I OLYMPIA

EDWIN RODRIGUEZ | OLYMPIA

GERSON CHÁVEZ I MARATHON

SAMUEL ELVIR I MARATHON

EDWIN MALDONADO I MOTAGUA

CARLOS MEJÍA I MOTAGUA

FORWARDS

DOUGLAS MARTINEZ | INDY ELEVEN (USL)

YEISON MEJÍA I MOTAGUA

DARIXON VUELTO I REAL ESPAÑA

DANIEL CARTER I REAL ESPAÑA

ALEXANDER LÓPEZ I WITHOUT EQUIPMENT