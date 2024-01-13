La Bicolor travels to Miami for the first challenge of 2024 thinking about Costa Rica; there was a surprise

#Bicolor #travels #Miami #challenge #thinking #Costa #Rica #surprise
24 soccer players accompanied by technical assistants Bernardo Redín and Alexis Mendoza, traveled to the USA to face Iceland.
2024-01-13
The Honduran National Team left this Saturday for the United States, where they will hold the friendly against Iceland next Wednesday, January 17 at 7 p.m. local time.
With a delegation of 24 soccer players, in which Alexander López joined at the last minute after the loss of Jorge Benguché, our national teams traveled to American soil with one objective: to win against the Europeans.
In the afternoon of this day, everyone’s team was transported to the Palmerola International Airport in Comayagua, the first station before arriving in Fort Laudardale, Florida.
“);/*]]>*/ OFFICIAL: With only one legionnaire, the Honduras National Team announces a call against Iceland; and Buba López?
Alexis Mendoza and Bernardo Redín commanded the La H boat, which will join Reinaldo Rueda, who will also arrive in Miami, United States.
Many suitcases, happy faces and others saying goodbye to their loved ones through mobile devices, were part of the goodbye of the Bicolor players from Catracho territory.
The Bicolor Nacional will play at the DRV PNK in Miami, United States, home of Argentine star Lionel Andrés Messi, who began training this Saturday for the 2024 MLS season.
“);/*]]>*/
It should be noted that for this international commitment, La H will only have players from the National League, since, as it is not a FIFA Date, legionnaires who play in Europe are ruled out.
READ ALSO: OFFICIAL: Concacaf confirms date and time of the draw for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup
The legionnaires who are active in the MLS were also not taken into account, as well as the Hondurans who are without a team, such as Andy Nájar, Romell Quioto.
“);/*]]>*/
GOALKEEPERS
LUIS LÓPEZ I REAL SPAIN
HAROLD FONSECA I OLANCHO
“);/*]]>*/
MARLON LICONA I MOTAGUA
DEFENSES
KEVIN ALVAREZ I MOTAGUA
“);/*]]>*/
CARLOS MELENDEZ | MOTAGUA
CARLOS ARGUETA I MOTAGUA
MARCELO SANTOS I MOTAGUA
WESLY DECAS I MOTAGUA
DEVRON GARCÍA I REAL ESPAÑA
JULIÁN MARTINEZ | OLYMPIA
JAVIER ARRIAGA I MARATHON
MIDFIELDERS
JORGE ALVAREZ | OLYMPIA
CARLOS PINEDA | OLYMPIA
JOSÉ PINTO I OLYMPIA
EDWIN RODRIGUEZ | OLYMPIA
GERSON CHÁVEZ I MARATHON
SAMUEL ELVIR I MARATHON
EDWIN MALDONADO I MOTAGUA
CARLOS MEJÍA I MOTAGUA
FORWARDS
DOUGLAS MARTINEZ | INDY ELEVEN (USL)
YEISON MEJÍA I MOTAGUA
DARIXON VUELTO I REAL ESPAÑA
DANIEL CARTER I REAL ESPAÑA
ALEXANDER LÓPEZ I WITHOUT EQUIPMENT