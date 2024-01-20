“La General”, a no-fuss Mexican canteen (and no designer) | Eat

#General #nofuss #Mexican #canteen #designer #Eat

Opened discreetly for a few months in place of an old neighborhood bistro, between Ixelles and Uccle, the “La General” canteen offers warm, generous and no-fuss Mexican cuisine. An address that breaks pleasantly from the aesthetic obsessions of the sector.

This content includes cookies relating to social networks and other external platforms. It will not be accessible to you as long as cookies are disabled. Accept social media cookies to access this article.

Originally, there was “LE Général”, a well-known neighborhood bistro on rue Général Patton, on the heights of Ixelles, not far from la Bascule (Uccle). Taken over by Tom and his sister Amandine, two Belgian-Mexicans, and renamed “LA General”, the bar is surprising with its decor, as it contrasts with the canons usually in force in the new brands of the capital. Here, no renowned artist-designer, no interior designer, no polished, refined, cleverly studied frame, but slightly kitsch posters, naive paintings, personal finds and beaded curtains. The entrance to the toilets: an unpretentious atmosphere that instantly relaxes.

An aesthetic choice that matches the kitchen. “La General” focuses on the conviviality of the Mexican culinary tradition, to be enjoyed on the go, licking your fingers, in “pica pica” mode: totopos (corn chips) dipped in guacamole and trout rillettes, Manchego curado, homemade escalivada (grilled vegetables), smoked sausage and escabeche or tacos of course, with marinated pork or breaded fish. A spontaneous pleasure, cheerfully scented with lime and coriander. Special mention also for the ceviche of sea bream, cucumber, jalapenos and avocado, served on a small tostada. For dessert, for the more enduring, we highly recommend the “flat churros”, with maqué, cardamom, vanilla, pomegranate syrup and hibiscus.

On the drinks side, let us mention two natural Catalan white wines, “Lluerna” from the Els Vinyerons estate (100% xarel-lo) and “Les Invisibles” from Emilie Mutombo (100% parellada), in the middle of an inspired menu mainly oriented towards “nature”. ”, the range of cocktails rich in vermouth, tequila or mezcal, but also the excellent non-alcoholic suggestions, “l’agua del dia”, including a wonderfully flavored proposal based on cucumber, mint and pineapple. In short, behind the falsely modest appearances, taste and relevance. An address to enjoy casually: walk through the door without prejudice.

Info and reservation

La General, 24, rue Général Patton, 1050 Ixelles

This content includes cookies relating to social networks and other external platforms. It will not be accessible to you as long as cookies are disabled. Accept social media cookies to access this article.

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access