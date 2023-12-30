La Gruyere | Sexist advertising on the index

#Gruyere #Sexist #advertising #index

Sat, Dec 30 2023

About the acceptance by the Grand Council of a motion asking to ban sexist advertisements in public spaces (La Gruyère, December 23).

Inspired by medieval religious people, our deputies have blacklisted sexist advertising. The illustrated image of the newspaper Freedom is eloquent: an ad with a pretty lady, whose leg and top are slightly bare, praising the attributes of a vehicle which is, by chance, my favorite brand. Our censors have taken a big step towards ridicule which does not kill, fortunately. The definition of sexism has apparently completely escaped these wise men. Synonymous with misogyny and machismo, sexism expresses a discriminatory attitude towards women, who are thus considered manipulative and seductive. Back to…

