La Gruyere | Sexist advertising on the index

#Gruyere #Sexist #advertising #index

Sat, Dec 30 2023

About the acceptance by the Grand Council of a motion asking to ban sexist advertisements in public spaces (La Gruyère, December 23).

Inspired by medieval religious people, our deputies have blacklisted sexist advertising. The illustrated image of the newspaper Freedom is eloquent: an ad with a pretty lady, whose leg and top are slightly bare, praising the attributes of a vehicle which is, by chance, my favorite brand. Our censors have taken a big step towards ridicule which does not kill, fortunately. The definition of sexism has apparently completely escaped these wise men. Synonymous with misogyny and machismo, sexism expresses a discriminatory attitude towards women, who are thus considered manipulative and seductive. Back to…

The full article is only available to subscribers.


Also Read:  93-year-old pedestrian dies in collision with car - 5 minutes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
An 8 meter Dodge Viper is for sale. And the price is not small either
Posted on
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Smallest frog with fangs discovered in Indonesia
Posted on
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Connection of revealed celebrity with Gerard Joling turns out to be intimate: ‘We kissed’ | Show
Posted on
Fatih Terim announced Belhanda’s new team at the signing ceremony
Fatih Terim announced Belhanda’s new team at the signing ceremony
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News