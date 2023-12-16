La Jornada – Judge denies house arrest to Emilio Lozoya

Mexico City. Judge José Rivas González denied the change of precautionary measure requested by Emilio Lozoya Austin, former director of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), so he will continue to be imprisoned in the North Prison in Mexico City. After a hearing of almost 12 hours, the judge rejected the arguments of the former official’s defense.

During a hearing lasting more than eleven hours, representatives of the FGR pointed out that the former director of Pemex has used legal tricks to delay his criminal process and that the Odebrecht Case is the most “scandalous corruption matter of the past administration.”

Prosecutor Manuel Granados said that Lozoya Austin has “always tried to evade justice”, “delay the process” and “evade his responsibility”, for which he reiterated the FGR’s position that the former official should not enjoy conditional freedom.

He argued: “he avoided being extradited, going to jail, containing his social life and having the case taken to an Intermediate Hearing.”

