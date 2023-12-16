La Jornada – Mayan Train Completes Its First Trip; 6 and a half hours from Campeche to Cancun

Cancun, QR. The first trip of the Mayan Train arrived at its destination six and a half hours after leaving Campeche.

Minutes before six in the afternoon, the convoy arrived at the Cancún Airport station, marking the first run of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s most ambitious mega infrastructure project.

After a long journey of 473 kilometers that separates this tourist port from the Campechana capital – with a 35-minute stopover in Mérida, Yucatán where the president inaugurated the electric transportation that will connect the Mérida-Teya station, in the center of that city – the trip that transported the chief executive and his special guests. After arriving at the Cancún station, López Obrador and his companions left in different vehicles.

